Thailand’s PM calls for regional support and digital security

Thailand’s Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul has stressed the need to tackle cross-border cybercrime operations and strengthen digital security. He made this known during his speech at the APEC summit, highlighting the need for regional cooperation to tackle the growing menace.

Anutin was present at the 32nd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting (Session II), which was held in Gyeongju, South Korea, under the theme “Preparing a Future-Ready Asia–Pacific.” The event started with an opening remark delivered by the President of the Republic of South Korea, Lee Jae Myung, before leaders from other countries in the APEC region were invited to deliver their statements.

Thailand’s PM urges regional support to strengthen digital security

In his statement, the Thai PM noted that over the last 36 years, APEC has been the main driver of the Asia-Pacific region, pushing the region to become the engine of global economic growth. However, he concedes that the world is undergoing rapid changes driven by advances in technology, demographic shifts, and climate change, noting that these challenges have been testing the resilience and adaptability of the region.

He mentioned that APEC needs to continue its good work of emphasizing stability, innovation, and adaptability. In this regard, Thailand proposed three key approaches to achieve this. The first is to promote regional cooperation and inclusive growth, while the second is to be a leader in the artificial intelligence space.

Lastly, he noted that they also need to focus on digital transformation, noting that Thailand believes that it would be meaningless if any nation in the region is left behind.

According to Charnvirakul, a deeper regional economic integration would ensure that the benefits of growth are shared across all sectors, particularly among the most vulnerable groups in society. He also strongly noted the need for APEC to take a lead in developing AI and advancing digital transformation. He highlighted that it should be developed on the principles of trust, responsibility, equitable access, and safety.

Thailand has developed AI ethics guidelines, ensuring that emerging technologies are designed and used safely and fairly.

Charnvikarul highlights the rising rate of cybercrime

Charnvikarul also talked about addressing the issue of cybercrime. “At the same time, Thailand stresses the urgency of addressing cybercrime, particularly online scams and human trafficking — cross-border threats that require concerted regional action,” Mr Anutin said.

He noted that this includes aspects like information sharing, harmonized law enforcement, and raising public awareness against the different types of incidents and how people can avoid falling victim.

He thanked South Korea and the United States for their leadership in this area, noting that Thailand is prepared to collaborate with the pair through the Anti-Online Scam Operation Center (AOC) and the APEC Online Scams Exchange Forum.

The PM also mentioned that Thailand has advanced policies to ensure the well-being of people of all ages, including expanding universal healthcare coverage, implementing smart family planning, and promoting employment opportunities.

“In an increasingly borderless and uncertain world, no economy can stand alone. If Apec can move forward in unity, it will continue to be a vital engine of global progress,” the PM said. “The road ahead may not be easy, but Apec will walk it together — with strong cooperation and shared purpose — to build a region that is connected, sustainable, and truly future-ready.”

Industry Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana also hailed the government led by the PM, noting that he has only been in office for about a month, but it is clear that Thailand is gradually returning to the attention of the global population.

He mentioned that the PM recently took part in the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting with the APEC Business Advisory Council, where he showcased Thailand’s potential to the international community.

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.