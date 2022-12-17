logo
Frame svg
  • 2 mins read

Tezos price analysis: XTZ faces break down at $0.8534 after a bearish turn

Tezos price analysis

TL;DR Breakdown

  • Tezos price analysis shows bearish momentum today
  • Support for XTZ/USD is present at $0.8351
  • Resistance XTZ/USD is found at $0.9033

The latest Tezos price analysis suggests a bearish trend for today and supports sellers as the price has undergone a considerable decrease since 11th December. This is a worrisome sign for cryptocurrency, as the price has lowered to the $0.08351 mark, which is already quite a low level considering the price during the past months; however, support is also present nearby at the $0.8351 level and the resistance level is at $0.9033. The market capitalization of Tezos is currently at $784 billion and the 24-hour trading volume is $21 million.

XTZ/USD 1-day price chart: Tezos price finds resistance at $0.9033

The 1-day Tezos price analysis shows bears are trending for today and forming red candlesticks. The bearish trend has again damaged the cryptocurrency’s value to a good extent as XTZ is trading hands at $0.8534 at the time of writing, and the crypto pair reports a loss of 4.62 percent over the last 24 hours and a loss of 14.84 percent over the past week. The moving average (MA) is trading at $0.9438, just above the price level.

image 344
XTZ/USD on a 1-day price chart, Source: TradingView

The volatility is high, which is why the Bollinger band average is now at $0.9033, whereas the upper Bollinger bands value is at $8.36, representing the resistance for XTZ and the lower Bollinger bands value is at the $0.8335 position representing support for the coin price. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is trading at a downward slope at index 38.98 in the lower half of the neutral zone due to the price sinkage as selling activity continues in the market.

Tezos price analysis 4-hour price chart: Latest developments

The 4-hour Tezos price analysis confirms the above-mentioned analysis as the price breakout was upwards, but bears have brought the price back downwards during the last four hours, and there are chances for more decline in price in the coming hours if the selling pressure extends. But a reversal in trend is also possible.

image 345
XTZ/USD on a 4-hour price chart, Source: TradingView

The volatility for XTZ/USD on the 4-hour chart is increasing today, with the upper band reaching $1.004, and the lower band has traveled down to $0.8234, whereas the mean average of the indicator is present at $0.8234. The RSI shows a downward turn here as the selling pressure is still there.

Tezos price analysis conclusion

To conclude, the Tezos price analysis reveals that cryptocurrency follows a strong downward trend with much room for further activity on the declining extreme. Moreover, the market’s current condition appears to be following a negative approach. Therefore, we can assume that the bears will start making their moves soon to maintain their control over the market.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.
John Palmer

John Palmer

John Paul is an enthusiastic crypto writer with an interest in Bitcoin, Blockchain, and technical analysis. With a focus on daily market analysis, his research helps traders and investors alike. His particular interest in digital wallets and blockchain aids his audience.

Related News

Hot Stories

Tezos price analysis: XTZ faces break down at $0.8534 after a bearish turn
17 December, 2022
2 mins read
Survey shows Metaverse will have an impact on how people travel
17 December, 2022
2 mins read
Ethereum price analysis: Price backslides to $1,179 as bears retain their lead
17 December, 2022
2 mins read
Litecoin price analysis: LTC falls to $64.00 as bearish pressure persists
17 December, 2022
2 mins read
Bitcoin price analysis: Slight recovery sets in after the recent lows of $16,706
17 December, 2022
2 mins read

Follow Us

Industry News

DCG suspends repayments citing liquidity issues
17 December, 2022
2 mins read
Democrats set to return over $1M of SBFs political donations to FTX victims
17 December, 2022
2 mins read
Things are getting worse in Solana's house
16 December, 2022
2 mins read
Best Twitter threads of the day - December 16th
16 December, 2022
2 mins read
Top crypto tweets of the day - December 16th
16 December, 2022
2 mins read
Content svg

News

Company

Policies

Signup for our newsletter to stay in the loop.

Follow Us

Add Your Heading Text Here