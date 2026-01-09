Tether partners with UNODC after INTERPOL’s $260M bust in Africa

INTERPOL recently uncovered $260 million in illicit virtual assets and fiat across Africa linked to terrorism-related activities. The government agency has already seized $600,000 and continues its investigation to trace and recover further assets. As a result, Tether has partnered with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to boost cybersecurity on digital asset security in Africa.

The international police organization has arrested 83 individuals across six African countries and has flagged 160 persons of interest. Twenty-one of the individuals arrested were accused of terrorism-related crimes, 28 of financial fraud and money laundering, 16 of crypto-related scams, and the remaining 18 of the illegal use of virtual assets.

INTERPOL collaborates with AFRIPOL to supplement cyber intelligence

INTERPOL revealed on October 22, 2025, that it worked with AFRIPOL to supplement cyber intelligence, which uncovered data from private-sector companies, including Binance, Moody’s, and Uppsala Security. The agency also acknowledged that participating countries shared intelligence on specific targets at the pre-operation phase of Operation Catalyst.

INTERPOL’s Security General, Valdecy Urquiza, stated that Operation Catalyst was the first instance where financial crime, cybercrime, and counter-terrorism units from multiple African nations worked with both police organizations to combat terrorism financing. She said sharing intelligence, expertise, and resources enables the agency to effectively identify and disrupt the financial flows linked to terrorist activities.

“This joint endeavour, dedicated to disrupting the financing of terrorism across the African continent, illustrates how coordinated action between Member States, facilitated by AFRIPOL and INTERPOL, can effectively address complex and evolving security threats.” -Jalel Chelba, Executive Director of AFRIPOL.

INTERPOL pointed to a case in Angola involving 25 culprits of multiple nationalities, who were apprehended in connection with potential terrorist financing and money laundering. The authorities seized $588,000, 100 mobile phones, and 40 computers in the operation.

Kenyan authorities also identified a suspected money laundering operation having potential links to terrorism financing. The police uncovered $430,000 involved in the scheme operated by 12 individuals, 2 of whom have already been apprehended.

Another case in Kenya involved two individuals who were arrested for recruiting young people from East and North Africa into terrorist groups. The authorities traced the funds through a digital asset trading platform to individuals in Tanzania.

Authorities also uncovered a transnational case involving a massive digital asset-based Ponzi scheme masquerading as a legitimate online trading platform. The scheme affected at least 17 countries globally, accumulating more than 100,000 victims and an estimated loss of $562,000.

Tether flags Africa as a region highly vulnerable to crypto scams and fraud

Tether and the United Nations Join Forces to Safeguard Africa’s Digital Economy

Tether on Friday partnered with the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) to boost cybersecurity on digital asset security in Africa. The firm stated that the surge in illegal crypto operations signifies the region’s urgent need to strengthen its cybersecurity against such activities.

Chanalysis reported that Africa is the third-fastest-growing crypto region globally; hence, the need to combat digital scams and fraud. Tether also flagged Africa as a region that is increasingly vulnerable to digital asset scams and fraud.

The stablecoin issuer said the partnership aims to support the UNODC’s Strategic Vision for Africa 2030. Tether also hopes the initiative will promote peace and security on the continent by safeguarding digital assets.

The firm acknowledged that leveraging blockchain technology and other emerging technologies will help reduce vulnerabilities in cybercrime. Tether also believes that blockchain technology will help boost the economic opportunities across Africa and support victims of human trafficking.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, argued that supporting victims of human trafficking and helping prevent exploitation requires coordinated efforts across different sectors. Tether revealed that it’s currently collaborating with the UNODC on the Africa Project, the Senegal Project, and the Papua New Guinea Project.

Sylvie Bertrand, UNODC Regional Representative for West and Central Africa, acknowledged that digital assets are transforming the way the world interacts with money. She also believes crypto plays a vital role in unlocking Africa’s development potential and contributes to the United Nations peace and security agenda.

