Tether announces federally regulated dollar-backed stablecoin USA₮ for American users

USDT issuer Tether has announced it has rolled out USA₮, a dollar-pegged stablecoin specifically designed for operations in the U.S. jurisdiction. The stablecoin has been issued under the GENIUS Act, which regulates stablecoin issuance in the U.S.

Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin issuer by market cap, has rolled out a new dollar-backed stablecoin specifically for U.S. citizens and enterprises. The stablecoin is regulated at the federal level under the new U.S. stablecoin framework outlined in the GENIUS Act. Anchorage Digital Bank, a regulated crypto platform, is the issuer of USA₮, while Cantor Fitzgerald serves as the designated reserve custodian and preferred primary dealer of the stablecoin.

Tether says USA₮ will suit America’s most demanding institutions

Tether announced that USA₮’s launch marks a significant milestone for the company as well as for the U.S. dollar in the digital landscape. The crypto company said that the new stablecoin “reinforces the strength of the U.S. dollar at a moment when countries are competing to shape the future of money.” The firm also mentioned that the new stablecoin borrows traits from its global dominant stablecoin, USDT, including scale and operational maturity.

Tether said USA₮’s development is geared toward facilitating financial activities for America’s most demanding institutions. The stablecoin issuer also hinted that it was working towards making USDT compliant with the GENIUS Act to open it for regulated retail and institutional use in the U.S.

Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, said that USA₮ will offer institutions an additional option for using a dollar-backed token issued in America. He also added that USD₮ has proven that digital dollars can deliver trust, transparency, and utility globally.

Ardoino emphasized that “USA₮ extends that mission by providing a federally regulated product designed for the American market.” Tether said that the new USA-based stablecoin will be available on Bybit, Crypto.com, Kraken, OKX, and Moonpay in the first phase of the launch.

The launch follows a previous announcement by Tether in September 2025 outlining plans to launch the U.S.-regulated stablecoin. In the announcement, Tether said it will appoint former White House Crypto Council Executive Director Bo Hines as the Chief Executive Officer of the USA₮ stablecoin division. The CEO-Designate of Tether USA₮ said that the stablecoin development ensures the U.S. dollar cements its reign as the foundation of trust in the crypto space.

Circle benefits from improved legislation in the U.S.

Tether’s USA₮ will now compete with Circle’s USDC in the U.S. market. The latter has already shown significant growth since the U.S. passed the GENIUS Act in July. Cryptopolitan recently reported that Circle’s stablecoin USDC has grown faster than Tether’s USDT for two consecutive years, despite USDT retaining its position as the leading Stablecoin by market cap.

The publication noted that Circle is the primary beneficiary of eased stablecoin regulatory scrutiny in the U.S, which has paved the way for regulated U.S. companies to enter the crypto ecosystem.

The report highlighted that analysts believe USDC’s recent growth is due to rising institutional demand for stablecoins and the clarity on stablecoin issuance following the passage of the stablecoin act. Ethereum-based stablecoins also recorded peak activity and growth throughout 2025 as the regulatory developments shaped the usage of stablecoins at the institutional level.

Data from a crypto data aggregator shows that stablecoins have a combined market capitalization of $312.54 billion and a trading volume of $103.7 billion at the time of this publication. Tether’s USDT leads the pack with a market cap of $186.2 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $70.2 billion, while Circle trails behind with a market cap of $71.8 billion and a 24-hour trading volume of $21.2 billion.

