Terra temporarily freezes website to stop phishing scams amid security concerns

TL;DR Breakdown

Description Layer-1 blockchain Terra took decisive action by temporarily shutting down its website to protect users from ongoing phishing scams on the platform. The domain “terra(dot)money” was frozen to prevent further user phishing scams, with a full resolution still in progress. The move came after Terra’s website was compromised over the weekend by hackers attempting to … Read more

Layer-1 blockchain Terra took decisive action by temporarily shutting down its website to protect users from ongoing phishing scams on the platform. The domain “terra(dot)money” was frozen to prevent further user phishing scams, with a full resolution still in progress. The move came after Terra’s website was compromised over the weekend by hackers attempting to scam users through phishing attacks.

Terra’s announcement on August 22 urged all users to avoid engaging with any sites under the aforementioned domain until an official “all-clear” notice is posted. The company stated, “Our team has been working around the clock to rectify this issue, but we’ve encountered delays with some third-party responses.”

2/ Although we can confirm the domains have been temporarily frozen, we advise all Terra users to continue to avoid engaging with sites under the terra(dot)money domain until we post an official "all-clear" notice from this account. — Terra 🌍 Powered by LUNA 🌕 (@terra_money) August 22, 2023

The latest security measures follow a series of challenges for Terra, including the collapse of the Terra digital ecosystem in May 2022, which wiped out $40 billion from the crypto ecosystem and triggered a massive contagion in the industry.

Ongoing efforts: Terra’s multichain wallet Station Wallet enhances safety measures

In addition to the domain freeze, Terra’s multichain wallet, Station Wallet, posted significant updates to increase the safety and security of its users. Station Wallet, which allows users to access decentralized applications on diverse platforms including Terra, Juno, and Kujira, urged users to stay away from using Station desktop and mobile apps until their safety is confirmed. The wallet also provided several links to updated browser extensions and apps, allowing users to interact with the wallet securely.

Despite the challenges, a part of the Terra community, led by co-founder Do Kwon, decided to stay and work on reviving the project. The enthusiasts subsequently launched Terra 2.0 with the promise of helping retrieve the lost funds. However, Terra’s token (LUNA) has significantly tumbled amid the news of the latest hack, losing 22% over the past seven days and more than 70% over the past year.

2/ 🚨 Important preliminary note 🚨



Please refrain from using the Station desktop and mobile apps until we confirm their safety. An announcement will be posted as soon as they have been updated. — Station 🛰 (@StationWallet) August 22, 2023

It is important to know that in May 2022, the algorithmic stablecoin UST of Terra experienced a collapse, leading to a loss of $800 billion in value from the crypto markets.

Several months later, the founder of Terraform Labs, Do Kwon, was issued an arrest warrant by South Korea. In March 2023, he was apprehended in Montenegro and now both the US and South Korea are seeking his extradition.

Terra’s swift response to the phishing scams and its ongoing efforts to enhance safety measures highlight the complex dynamics of navigating a rapidly changing digital landscape. The company’s commitment to protecting its users sets a precedent in the industry, even as it faces criticism from some online observers.