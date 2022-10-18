Terra’s Do Kwon reveals why he cannot disclose his location

In an interview published today, the founder of collapsed Terraform project, Do Kwon, finally revealed the reason why he cannot admit his location.

For months now, South Korean authorities have been pursuing Kwon with charges related to the collapse of Terra (LUNA) and the algorithm-backed stablecoin TerraUSD (UST), which consequently wiped over $60 billion of investors’ funds. Efforts by the Korean prosecutors to apprehend Kwon were fruitless as his location remains unknown.

Do Kwon on why he cannot disclose his location

Speaking with journalist Laura Shin, Kwon again dismissed media reports that claimed he was hiding from the prosecutor but also failed to confirm if he was still in Singapore or elsewhere when asked. Giving his reasons, Kwon said disclosing his location could attract threats to personal security.

The main reason I don’t want to talk about my location to the media is because, when the crash happened in May, there were lots of situations where personal security was threatened. Do Kwon.

Kwon said people broke into his apartment buildings in South Korea and Singapore following the incident. “Several of these people were reporters and several of these people were regulator people,” Kwon added. “Every time the location of where I live becomes known, it becomes almost impossible for me to live there.”

Do Kwon dismisses several media reports as “misinformation”

Outside this, Kwon admitted that they have been cooperating with Korean prosecutors, even with his location unknown. He said they submitted all document requests by the prosecutors but could not state the exact request. Meanwhile, he refuted media reports about the arrest warrant issued against him by South Korean prosecutors.

Kwon said they “haven’t seen a copy of the arrest warrant, so every piece of data we are consuming is from the media.” Terra’s founder also does not believe that the Red Notice from Interpol is an international arrest warrant. Kwon does not agree with some of the claims coming from South Korea. He also said the media has been spreading so much misinformation, like claiming his assets were frozen.