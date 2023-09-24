Terra Classic community votes to cease USTC minting for peg stability

TL;DR Breakdown

The primary objective is to protect the interests of both the Terra Classic community and external investors.

The Terra Classic community has voted to halt all minting and reminting activities associated with USTC.

Description In a significant move aimed at restoring stability, the Terra Classic community has voted to halt all minting and reminting activities associated with TerraUSD Classic (USTC). This decision comes as part of a broader effort to reestablish a stable peg between USTC and the United States dollar. The community vote, which concluded with a 59% … Read more

In a significant move aimed at restoring stability, the Terra Classic community has voted to halt all minting and reminting activities associated with TerraUSD Classic (USTC). This decision comes as part of a broader effort to reestablish a stable peg between USTC and the United States dollar.

The community vote, which concluded with a 59% majority in favor of discontinuing USTC minting, is seen as a pivotal step towards addressing the recent turmoil in the Terra Classic ecosystem. Approximately 40% of the community members opposed the proposed change, reflecting a diverse range of perspectives within the Terra Classic community.

The primary objective behind ceasing USTC minting is to protect the interests of both the Terra Classic community and external investors. By reducing the supply of USTC, the community aims to facilitate the restoration of a stable peg to the U.S. dollar, thereby creating a more predictable and reliable environment for all stakeholders.

A troubled past: The depegging of USTC

The journey to this pivotal decision began in May 2022 when TerraUSD Classic (USTC) experienced a significant depegging event from the United States dollar. This unexpected development had far-reaching consequences, triggering a catastrophic collapse within the Terra ecosystem. Luna Classic (LUNC), closely intertwined with USTC, bore the brunt of this crisis.

In the aftermath of the USTC depegging, the value of Luna Classic (LUNC) plummeted by nearly 100%, sending shockwaves throughout the crypto markets. This dramatic decline in LUNC’s value played a pivotal role in a broader downturn across the cryptocurrency landscape, resulting in a staggering loss of approximately $40 billion in total market capitalization.

The proposal to cease USTC minting carries significant implications for the crypto industry. One notable aspect is that it could prompt major cryptocurrency exchanges to initiate the burning of USTC tokens. The proposal explicitly mentioned this potential outcome, stating,

“Most importantly, this proposal opens the door for institutions like Binance to start burning USTC knowing that the minting and reminting is over.”

This move towards burning USTC tokens is expected to have a cascading effect on the broader Terra Classic ecosystem and may contribute to the stabilization of USTC’s value.

The decision to cease USTC minting comes on the heels of concerns within the Terra Classic community. Members have raised alarms over an increase in spam activity, coupled with the decline in LUNC prices. These developments have cast a shadow over the Terra Classic ecosystem, prompting the community to take decisive action to restore confidence and stability.

The Terra Classic community’s resounding vote to cease USTC minting marks a pivotal moment in the ongoing efforts to reestablish a stable peg for TerraUSD Classic (USTC). With a clear majority in favor of this decision, the community has taken a crucial step towards safeguarding the interests of all stakeholders and reinvigorating confidence in the Terra Classic ecosystem.