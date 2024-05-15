Loading...

Telegram Wallet Offers One billion NOT tokens to Toncoin holders

Telegram Wallet

Telegram Wallet just announced its partnership with Notcoin. The partnership has allocated one billion NOT tokens to Toncoin holders. Crypto users can take advantage of this opportunity by depositing up to 100 Toncoin into their bonus accounts to receive 5 $NOT for every TON daily.

Telegram Wallet lets crypto users purchase cryptocurrencies using bank cards and crypto exchange platforms. They can also transfer their coins to other wallets whenever they like.

Telegram’s recent involvement in the crypto space has taken the industry by storm, bringing together large industry players like Tether.

Telegram Wallet Advances Crypto Adoption

Telegram Wallet, primarily built on The Open Network (TON) blockchain, has led to mass penetration of cryptocurrencies by its users. With close to 1 billion users, the Telegram platform opened up the TON blockchain to many users, promoting its ecosystem development and Toncoin adoption.

Telegram announced its revolutionary revenue-sharing plan, which will reward channel owners on the platform using Toncoin tokens. As a result, the platform has also allowed its users to make in-app purchases—like in-platform ads—using TON.

The rewards system seeks to improve Toncoin adoption and usage, strengthening the TON blockchain ecosystem.  The motive to continue promoting activities on The Open Network continues with Telegram Wallet’s new collaboration with Notcoin.

The partnership sets aside 1 billion NOT tokens to be distributed accordingly to all Toncoin holders. Such an arrangement will ensure the mutual growth of Notcoin and Tocoin.

Binance issues update on Notcoin

Notcoin is the 54th project on Binance Launchpool, and its ability to incorporate social gaming and cryptocurrency functionalities has made it an instant hit in the market.

Just recently, Telegram Wallet announced Notcoin as a partner in a program that will ensure Toncoin holders receive NOT token rewards.

In a bid to promote Notcoin, Binance has also provided an avenue for users to stake BNB and FUSD to farm NOT tokens. These collaborations boost the adoption of these tokens, increasing their overall market approval and benefiting their native blockchain ecosystems.

Crypto enthusiasts can take advantage of the Telegram Wallet and Notcoin reward program by depositing 100 Tocoin into their bonus accounts. Crypto users with 100 TON in their bonus accounts will receive 5 NOT tokens for every TON on a daily basis.

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J Okoth.

