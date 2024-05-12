How the Binance beef could ruin Nigeria’s economy

Nigeria’s currency, the naira, has hit rock bottom, making it the worst performer worldwide this past month. The exchange rate has dropped to a low of 1,466 to the dollar, the weakest since March 20, affected by a drastic reduction in available US dollars, which fell to just $84 million last Thursday.

Razia Khan from Standard Chartered notes that $1.3 billion in naira futures will soon mature, potentially increasing dollar demand even more. This financial instability follows changes made by President Bola Tinubu, who loosened foreign-exchange controls last June.

Since then, the naira has fallen by about 68%. According to Khan, the market saw a quick rise and subsequent fall in the naira value due to offshore investors cashing in, indicating that market forces are actively shaping the exchange rate.

The Central Bank of Nigeria is now under pressure to hike interest rates again at its next meeting on May 21. Previously, rate increases totaling 600 basis points earlier this year helped the naira recover from a low of 1,627 naira to 1,072 by mid-April.

Market Reactions and Further Complications

Abubakar Muhammed from Forward Marketing Bureau de Change Ltd. reported a 0.9% dip in the naira’s value on the unofficial market, driven by heightened demand from locals.

Danelee Masia from Deutsche Bank highlighted that sluggish investor interest and diminishing reserves make the naira vulnerable to future dips, especially during the higher demand in Q3 and Q4 for the holiday season.

Ayodele Salami from Emerging Markets Investment Management Ltd. pointed out that as one of Africa’s largest oil producers with limited refining capabilities, Nigeria is bleeding dollars for energy imports.

This is exacerbating the currency’s weakness, a situation reflected in other African nations like Zambia and Ghana, both dealing with debt restructuring challenges that hinder their ability to attract new capital.

Binance and Nigeria’s Foreign Investment Dilemma

The situation with Binance has thrown another wrench into Nigeria’s economic stability. Richard Teng, CEO of Binance, has accused Nigerian officials of seeking bribes, casting a long shadow over Nigeria’s investment climate. SBM Intelligence reports that these allegations and the subsequent detention of Binance executives could severely deter foreign investment.

On February 26, Tigran Gambaryan and Nadeem Anjarwalla of Binance assured their safety by Nigerian authorities, faced an abrupt shift in their treatment.

Following a neutral initial meeting involving top Nigerian financial and security agencies, they were later held under stricter conditions, asked to delist the naira from Binance and provide detailed user data.

Teng described how Binance was asked to delist the naira as a tradable asset and provide extensive user data to Nigerian authorities.

The situation escalated quickly when Binance executives were taken to a high-security location and their personal freedoms severely restricted. He emphasized that these actions were taken without clear legal justification and communicated through aggressive and non-diplomatic channels.

The CEO stressed that the ongoing detention of Binance personnel, particularly Tigran Gambaryan, is a misuse of authority by the Nigerian government and a misalignment with the international community’s standards of justice and business operations.

In his plea, Teng highlighted Binance’s readiness to comply with local regulations and its past cooperative history with law enforcement worldwide. He pointed out that Binance has engaged more than 600 times voluntarily with law enforcement to ensure that their platform is not misused.

Despite these efforts, the response from Nigerian authorities has been disproportionately harsh and unyielding. Teng called for a rational and fair resolution to the situation, urging the Nigerian government to consider the broader economic implications of their actions.

He reiterated Binance’s commitment to constructive dialogue and legal compliance, hoping for a swift resolution that would allow detained employees to return home safely and for Binance to continue contributing positively to Nigeria’s economy.

The ongoing detention has caused international dismay and could potentially label Nigeria as hostile to foreign enterprises.

Despite Binance’s compliance and cooperation efforts, including shutting down certain operations as a gesture of good faith, the Nigerian government has yet to ease its grip.