Innovative Accessibility Technology Trials Launched at Glasgow Airport

2 mins read
Glasgow Airport

TL;DR

  • Glasgow Airport and Connected Places Catapult team up for accessibility tech trials to improve travel experience for disabled passengers.
  • Companies like Gazooky Studios and Signly showcase innovative solutions like AI assistants and sign language translations.
  • With live trials underway, the focus is gathering feedback to refine technologies for future use in airports worldwide.

In a pioneering move towards enhancing accessibility in transportation hubs, the Connected Places Catapult has initiated a series of groundbreaking accessibility technology trials at Glasgow Airport in Scotland. 

These trials, set to take place this month, mark a significant step forward in leveraging technology to create more inclusive environments for all passengers, including those with disabilities.

Collaborative efforts drive innovation

The trials, conducted as part of the Connected Airport Living Lab program, bring together a consortium of companies, including Gazooky Studios, Hello Lamp Post, Signapse, and Signly. 

Collaborating with Glasgow Airport’s accessibility team, user research specialists from Connected Places Catapult, and the inclusive research agency Open Inclusion, these companies will conduct live trials over two days within the airport terminal.

Exploring cutting-edge solutions

ChapARone: Gazooky Studios’ instant messaging service utilizes AI and augmented reality to assist disabled passengers. By enabling transportation hubs to upload information to a network of accessible QR-coded info points, ChapARone enhances the accessibility of vital travel information.

Hello Lamp Post: This innovative technology provides AI digital assistants accessible via location-specific QR codes. By offering 24/7 communication and assistance, Hello Lamp Post aims to streamline passenger support, airport navigation, and wayfinding information, ultimately enhancing the overall passenger experience.

Signapse: Leveraging the latest AI techniques, Signapse delivers automatic sign language announcements in British and American Sign Language. This technology fills a crucial gap in accessibility to deaf passengers in public spaces, including airports.

Signly: Signly offers sign language translations in British, American, Irish, and German Sign Language. By providing pre-recorded translations accessible through QR codes on websites or airport information, Signly facilitates better access to vital information for sign language passengers.

Driving inclusive innovation in transportation

Paul Wilson, Chief Business Officer at Connected Places Catapult, highlighted the importance of inclusive technology development in highly regulated transport settings. He emphasized the role of the Connected Airport Living Lab in providing a live environment for businesses to test and learn, ultimately reducing barriers and fostering innovation.

Ronald Leitch, Interim Chief Operating Officer at AGS Airports, expressed pride in the airport’s commitment to providing exceptional services for special assistance passengers. He emphasized the potential of technological advancements such as artificial intelligence and augmented reality to improve services and enhance the customer experience.

Looking towards a more accessible future

Air travel should be accessible to all, and the ongoing trials at Glasgow Airport signify a step in the right direction. By harnessing the power of innovative technologies, airports can create environments that cater to the diverse needs of passengers, ensuring that everyone can travel comfortably and confidently.

As the trials progress, the insights gained will inform the development of these solutions and pave the way for future advancements in accessibility across the transportation sector. With collaboration and innovation at the forefront, the vision of a truly inclusive travel experience is within reach.

Benson Mawira

Benson is a blockchain reporter who has delved into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), etc.His area of expertise is the cryptocurrency markets, fundamental and technical analysis.With his insightful coverage of everything in Financial Technologies, Benson has garnered a global readership.

