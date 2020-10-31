Tech Space mining scam was recently unearthed by a Redditor.

Cryptopolitan.com team was offered a bribe and threatened when approached for comments.

Tech Space mining scam team failed to provide any authentic information.

Cryptocurrency scams are on the rise after the COVID-19 pandemic in direct proportion to cryptocurrency and blockchain adoption. Tech Space mining scam is one of the latest rotten apples in the cryptocurrency realm recently identified by a Redditor and reported by Crypotpolitan.com.

In a rather unfortunate turn of events, the Cryptopolitan.com (CP) team reached out to the website for their comment on the scam claims, only to face immoral and hostile behavior from the Tech Space team.

Response from Tech Space mining scam

The website Tech Space promotes a cloud mining service that would allow access to its mining machines on a rental basis. The offers are made with different hash powers, and the payment method is Bitcoin.

Cryptopolitan.com research team stumbled upon a Redditor claiming that the cryptocurrency mining website is just a scam that uses fake profiles to appear authentic. The information was screened as routine, and as a standard operating procedure, our team reached out to the company on What’s App through the number listed on their website.

After the news was published, the support staff finally responded and unaware of the situation; they asked the CP team member to invest $20 on the mining hardware rental to check if it is a scam. When the CP team member inquired about registration and other information, he was informed that the company is registered in Malta.

However, upon understanding the situation the Tech Space mining scam support started deleting their messages. This is also where their response started to change.

What’s App conversation between Tech Space mining scam staff and Cryptopolitan.com

By this time, the Tech Space mining scam team member apparently Googled the Cryptopolitan.com news, which was based on the Reddit post. The conversation went from normal to hostile at this point.

What’s App conversation between Tech Space mining scam staff and Cryptopolitan.com

The scam website support staff instantly started threatening and informing of consequences; informing that they have the address of our staff member. However, the CP representative decided to give them 24 hours for an official response to the allegations made by the Redditor.

This is how people get killed.

Because they don’t mind there [their] business. Tech Space mining scam support

The scammers immediately retorted to bribery after the CP representative’s unshaken response and offered a $30 bribe to take down the first piece reported at Cryptopolitan.com. Only to delete the messages immediately and send a screenshot of the representative’s Twitter profile displayed on his author profile.

What’s App conversation between Tech Space mining scam staff and Cryptopolitan.com

I am offering you a $30 bitcoins to remove that post. Tech Space mining scam team

By this point, the miners were completely unaware that we were taking screenshots of the conversation messages as they came through right after they started deleting their messages. Finally, the Tech Space support member started naming mafia cartels and giving murder threats to the CP representative.

What’s App conversation between Tech Space mining scam staff and Cryptopolitan.com

Unshaken, the CP representative explained that we need an official stance extending the deadline to 48 hours and that a team of over 20 people is monitoring the story. Soon after, the CP representative started getting calls from another US-based number. And the scammers started mocking the representative for not picking up the unwanted calls.

What’s App conversation between Tech Space mining scam staff and Cryptopolitan.com

As promised, the Cryptopolitan.com team decided to give a grace time before posting and publishing the news. So far, no further messages have been received from the website, and the representative is safe and sound. The threats jumping all over the place, including an irrelevant address dug out by the criminals and a $30 bribe offer is enough to mark the website illegal and scam.

We are bringing the news for our readers and the cryptocurrency community to help steer clear of such scams. Moreover, relevant authorities, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), are also being notified of the website’s threats and scam.