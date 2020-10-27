Redditor exposes that Tech Space is a crypto mining scam.

Tech Space is using fake information for cloud crypto mining scam.

Redditor records video to show fake information being used on the website.

A Redditor has exposed the latest Tech Space crypto mining scam that lures people in claiming to be one of the finest cloud mining services available. Redditor Hi Senpai explains that the crypto mining scam service is claiming to be stable mining to maximize profit services. However, the service is an utter scam and luring people into using their cloud mining services.

Crypto mining scam using rental cloud miners

The service is giving away Antminer S7, Antminer S17 Pro+, Avalon Miner 1066 Pro, Antminer K5 Nervos and Antminer Z9 rental packages to be availed through their cloud computing service. But as evident in the video below the service is run and operated by a fake team of people, who when called out by the Redditor decided to call the other websites fake. The Redditor continues to show the resume of one of the people they are impersonating but the website support continues to lie about their authenticity.

The interesting part is that the website is demanding payments in Bitcoin, which is untraceable in various parts of the world. And if someone from US is making the payment there is little to no legal channels to get the money back.

Antminer S7 is available for five days with a 9.0 Th/s hashrate for 0.00112BTC, Antminer S17 Pro + is offered for a fee of 0.03 BTC for a duration of 1 month and 180 Th/s hashrate, Avalon Miner 1066 Pro is available for 1 month with a 470 Th/s hashrate, Antminer K5 Nervos is available for 0.5 BTC with a hash rate of 2878 Ph/s and Antminer Z9 for a price of 0.2BTC for 1 month and a hashrate of 1490 Ph/s. Once the amount is transferred to the Bitcoin wallet address provided by the website there is no way to get the money back.

Cryptopolitan.com tried to reach out to the Tech Space staff through the what’s app number provided on the website, however to no avail. It appears that the service has gone silent after the Reddit expose. Rising scam is a huge government concern in the US and scams such as Tech Space only bring bad name and shame to the cryptocurrency realm.