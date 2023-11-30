DeFi Transformation: Talos, Uniswap Labs, and Fireblocks Partnership

TLDR Talos has partnered with Uniswap Labs and Fireblocks to integrate decentralized finance (DeFi) liquidity and onchain settlement into its platform.

This collaboration enables Talos clients to use advanced algorithmic strategies for trading on Uniswap, supported by Fireblocks’ secure digital asset infrastructure.

In a massive development for the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry, Talos, a leading technology provider for digital asset trading, has announced a landmark partnership with Uniswap Labs and Fireblocks.

The collaboration is set to transform the DeFi landscape by introducing decentralized liquidity and onchain settlement for professional traders and institutions, marking a significant shift in the availability and accessibility of DeFi solutions for institutional players.

Integrating DeFi and institutional trading

The partnership is a first in the industry, bringing together the strengths of each organization to create a unique offering for institutional investors. Uniswap Labs, a name synonymous with trust and innovation in the DeFi space, will integrate its Trading APIs with Talos’s platform. The integration will provide Talos’s clients with access to the deep liquidity pools of the DeFi ecosystem, featuring thousands of assets. Talos’s clients, accustomed to the platform’s order book format, will now have enterprise-grade access to Uniswap’s extensive liquidity.

In the near future, the partnership will further expand to include UniswapX, an ecosystem that sources liquidity from various avenues. The addition promises to offer even better pricing, MEV (Miner Extractable Value) protection, and gasless swaps, significantly enhancing the trading experience for users. Fireblocks, an enterprise platform specializing in managing digital asset operations, will support institutional client access to Uniswap, providing a robust infrastructure for these advanced features.

Anton Katz, CEO and Co-Founder of Talos, expressed excitement about the collaboration, highlighting the importance of Uniswap’s extensive asset range and liquidity depth for institutional traders. Fireblock’s role in the partnership, given its reputation as a trusted digital assets infrastructure provider, reinforces the reliability and security of the services offered.

Expanding trading strategies and market access

The integration of these platforms will enable Talos clients to execute orders on Uniswap using advanced time-based execution algorithmic strategies, including the Time-Weighted Average Price (TWAP) algorithm. It signifies a major advancement in the DeFi space, allowing seamless interaction between centralized and decentralized liquidity venues. Such an integration broadens the horizons for clients seeking the best execution in their trading strategies.

Mary-Catherine Lader, COO of Uniswap Labs, welcomed Talos clients to the Uniswap ecosystem, emphasizing the deep liquidity, expansive asset availability, and secure on-chain settlement that the platform offers. She underscored the significance of the integration, noting that it brings institutions sophisticated smart-contract market structures and liquidity depth previously inaccessible.

Michael Shaulov, CEO and Co-Founder of Fireblocks highlighted the significant deployment of funds into Uniswap by Fireblocks customers over the past year. He expressed enthusiasm for simplifying workflows for Fireblocks customers through the partnership, positioning the company at the forefront of enterprise-grade technology in the digital asset space.

About the partners

Talos is renowned for its institutional-grade technology supporting the complete lifecycle of digital asset trading, including liquidity sourcing, price discovery, trading, settlement, and portfolio management. Engineered by a team with unparalleled experience in building institutional trading systems, Talos’s platform connects institutions to key participants in today’s digital asset ecosystem. Streamlining the trading process helps mitigate intermediary risk and facilitate best execution. Talos’s services, however, do not include pre-negotiated arrangements with liquidity providers or other parties, requiring clients to negotiate these arrangements independently.

Uniswap Labs, the largest on-chain marketplace for digital assets, is a leader in the DeFi sector. The Uniswap Protocol is a prime source of liquidity across DeFi, with a lifetime volume of $1.7 trillion. Uniswap Labs focuses on building products that allow users to easily and safely access DeFi, including web and mobile applications and UniswapX, making swapping simple and accessible everywhere.

Fireblocks is an enterprise-grade platform delivering secure infrastructure for the movement, storage, and issuance of digital assets. Catering to a wide range of financial institutions, Fireblocks facilitates the secure scaling of digital asset operations through its network and MPC-based Wallet Infrastructure. The platform has secured the transfer of over $4 trillion in digital assets and offers a unique insurance policy covering assets in storage and transit.

Conclusion

The partnership between Talos, Uniswap Labs, and Fireblocks represents a pivotal moment in the integration of DeFi liquidity into the institutional trading sphere. It not only provides a new source of liquidity for Talos clients but also marks a significant step forward in the adoption of onchain markets by institutional investors. The collaboration is poised to reshape the landscape of digital asset trading, making it more accessible, efficient, and secure for institutional participants.