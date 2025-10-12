Taiwan's chipmakers unbothered by China's latest rare earths curbs.

Taiwan’s semiconductor industry has clarified that it is unaffected by China’s recently tightened restrictions on the export of its vital rare earth elements. The country’s semiconductor chipmakers claimed that they are not dependent on China’s rare earths, unlike the EV and electronic devices industries.

Taiwan’s semiconductor industry is unlikely to face any disruption from China’s latest export restrictions on rare earths, according to a statement released by the island’s Ministry of Economic Affairs on Sunday.

The ministry explained that the newly restricted elements are different from those used in chip manufacturing, so there will be no significant impact on the production of semiconductors.

Taiwan’s semiconductor sector unaffected by China’s new restrictions

China announced on Thursday that it was adding five more elements to the restricted rare earth list after Beijing tightened its grip on critical materials ahead of an anticipated meeting between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.

“The rare-earth elements covered by the expanded ban differ from the rare-earth items required in Taiwan’s semiconductor processes, so no significant impact on chip manufacturing is expected at this time.” Taiwan’s economy ministry stated.

Elements such as neodymium and dysprosium, which are more commonly associated with magnets and electric motors, differ from the ultra-pure silicon, gallium, and other materials that are needed for chipmaking.

The ministry explained that Taiwan sources most of its essential rare-earth products and derivatives from Europe, the United States, and Japan, meaning it does not depend on China. This diverse supply chain was set up on purpose to protect the Taiwanese high-tech sector from potential geopolitical risks.

Taiwan is home to the world’s largest chipmaker, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), which produces the majority of the world’s most advanced chips used in artificial intelligence (AI) systems, smartphones, and high-performance computing (HPC). The island’s semiconductor ecosystem, led by TSMC, is an important pillar of the global electronics supply chain.

The ministry acknowledged the restrictions could disrupt other sectors. “China’s latest expansion of controls could affect global supply chains for products such as electric vehicles and drones,” it said.

Prolonged restrictions could potentially increase production costs for industries dependent on Chinese rare-earth exports.

Beijing defends its export restrictions

Earlier on Sunday, China defended its decision to expand export restrictions on rare-earth elements and related manufacturing equipment. A spokesperson for the Chinese government said the controls were introduced due to “concern about these metals’ military applications” and the current environment of “frequent military conflict.”

Rare earths, a group of 17 metallic elements, are vital for the production of a wide range of modern technologies, including electric vehicle motors, wind turbines, defense systems, and consumer electronics. China dominates global production, accounting for the majority of the world’s mining and processing capacity.

Beijing has insisted that the restrictions are a matter of national security rather than retaliation due to trade tensions. However, industry analysts have pointed out that the announcement comes amid the ongoing dispute between Washington and Beijing, with both sides leveraging their control over technology and materials.

The timing of the decision is also just ahead of the scheduled talks between leaders Xi and Trump.

