Anduril co-founder decries US defense reliance on China rare earth supply

Palmer Luckey, the founder of Anduril Industries publicly criticized the US defense sector’s heavy dependence on China for rare earth elements and semiconductors, in an appearance in a Bloomberg interview.

The interview came hours after President Donald Trump announced new tariff threats against China, once again rekindling the threat of retaliation from China.

Luckey says the broader economy is at risk

As far as Luckey is concerned, the US has become too reliant on China for critical resources like rare earths and semiconductors, and that dependence poses a significant risk to national security.

He claimed that Anduril has been able to distance itself from Chinese supply chains, a fact he implied was not true for many other American companies. According to him, the reasons for its decision to distance itself from Beijing’s supply chain have to do with sanctions and the need for independence in defense manufacturing.

He said: “We have to get off the Chinese supply chain. We need to reindustrialize. We need to have our own rare earth supply and make our own chips and computers,” adding that China already holds “too much leverage” over the US, particularly where critical materials essential for military hardware are concerned.

Luckey has called for the re-industrialization of the US to reduce dependency on China, advocating for domestic production of essential technologies to strengthen the economy and national defense.

This is crucial especially since geopolitical tensions with China are now part of the new reality for American companies, Anduril Industries Inc. Chief Executive Officer Brian Schimpf said on Friday.

“I think it’s going to be a long-run conflict with China, and that’s just something that we’ve got to be prepared for,” Schimpf said.

Anduril and Palantir are working to transform US defense

Anduril is part of a growing crop of defense technology startups aiming to modernize the US military with artificial intelligence, software, and autonomous vehicles like drones, fighter jets and submarines.

Schimpf expects the company’s revenue to double this year and boost production of its products by 400%. However, there are a few kinks it will need to work out.

For example, an internal Army memo reportedly highlighted “fundamental security” issues with the NGC2 battlefield communication platform that Anduril received a $100 million contract to develop.

The NGC2 prototype aims to enhance battlefield communications by connecting soldiers, sensors, and commanders. However, the memo claims it is “very high risk” and susceptible to vulnerabilities that could allow unauthorized access to sensitive information.

“We cannot control who sees what, we cannot see what users are doing, and we cannot verify that the software itself is secure,” the memo says.

In its defense, Anduril has said the memo reflects an outdated state of the program, while Palantir asserted that no vulnerabilities were found in their platform.

Both companies have seen their valuations surge under Trump’s presidency, with Anduril recently signing a $159 million deal for an initial prototyping period to develop a night vision and mixed-reality system as part of the Soldier Borne Mission Command. In comparison, Palantir signed a $480 million contract for Maven, an artificial intelligence tool with the ability to sift through images and sensor data to provide battlefield analysis.

