T-Mobile integrates agentic AI for no-app real-time language translations during calls 

T-Mobile is set to roll out the beta version of a live translation service that employs an agentic AI, hosted on its 5G Advanced network, to interpret over 50 languages. Free user testing registration opens January 12; access is planned for select users this spring, and general availability is scheduled for later this year.

According to T-Mobile, while translation services have been around for some time, they either work on specific devices, require app downloads and subscriptions, or are too expensive to adopt at scale. Some may even route data in ways that are not always secure or private.

However, T-Mobile’s Live Translation integrates an agentic AI directly into the Un-carrier’s network, making AI a capability rather than an add-on. Users on the T-Mobile network will enjoy the first-of-its-kind network-integrated translation service without new devices, subscriptions, or app downloads.

T-Mobile CEO says new AI feature turns conversations into community

Srini Gopalan, the CEO of T-Mobile, said that by bringing real-time AI directly into the network, the Un-carrier is delivering more than connectivity, turning conversations into a community. According to Gopalan, Live Translation is making it easier for the estimated 60 million Americans living in multilingual households to pick up the phone. Many of these families find it challenging to navigate the language differences between generations, making it harder to share minor daily updates or critical life moments.

“Live Translation shows what’s possible when you rethink the role of a wireless provider…We started this journey years ago by betting big on 5G, and creating a network that wasn’t just about speed, but also one that could adapt and evolve.” –John Saw, President of Technology & CTO, T-Mobile

Meanwhile, with nationwide 5G Advanced as the foundation, Saw emphasizes that Live Translation is pioneering a new era of AI-driven experiences for customers. The only requirement is for at least one person to be on the T-Mobile network to initiate instantaneous translation after activation. Users on family calls, making reservations abroad, or handling customer inquiries will soon be able to confidently answer the phone and avoid missed opportunities caused by language barriers.

Beta participants will be required to dial *87* to speak to anyone in more than 50 languages at no cost, and for as long as they want. Saw says the feature simply works whether using flip phones or the latest smartphones.

T-Mobile raises the bar and increases multi-year growth outlook

T-Mobile’s top boss, Srini Gopalan, has emphasized that the Un-carrier is raising the bar on what customers, stakeholders, and the industry can expect from the network. The company’s unique value proposition also continues to expand its margin of differentiation in the industry.

Meanwhile, T-Mobile expects to continue delivering industry-leading growth across service revenues, postpaid accounts, and profitability driven by its core business. The total postpaid net account additions in 2026 are expected to range between 900,000 and 1 million, while postpaid APRA growth in 2026 is projected to be between 2.5% and 3.0%.

On the other hand, service revenues are estimated to reach $77 billion in 2026 and $80.5-$81.5 billion in 2027. Core Adjusted EBITDA is also expected to be $37-$37.5 billion in 2026 and $40-$41 billion in 2027, while Adjusted Free Cash Flow is projected to be $18-$18.7 billion in 2026 and $19.5-$20.5 billion in 2027.

The American wireless network operator also continues to balance its approach to capital allocation, expecting to maintain a prudent 2.5x leverage target. T-Mobile has returned over $20 billion to stockholders since its 2024 Capital Markets Day and invested nearly $12 billion in accretive M&A.

Additionally, more than $50 billion remains in the company’s capital envelope through 2027, including up to nearly $30 billion for shareholder returns. T-Mobile currently expects to double its Q1 2026 share repurchases to up to $5 billion.