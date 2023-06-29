Swiss banking giant Julius Baer expands crypto wealth management services in Dubai

TL;DR Breakdown

Description Julius Baer Group, one of Switzerland’s prominent private banks, is making its first significant foray into digital assets beyond its home country. The financial institution is expanding its crypto wealth management services in Dubai, aiming to capitalize on the region’s thriving economic development. This move underscores the bank’s recognition of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) … Read more

Julius Baer Group, one of Switzerland’s prominent private banks, is making its first significant foray into digital assets beyond its home country. The financial institution is expanding its crypto wealth management services in Dubai, aiming to capitalize on the region’s thriving economic development. This move underscores the bank’s recognition of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a key geography for digital assets.

Jonathan Hayes, the head of digital assets development at Julius Baer, revealed the expansion plans. In an interview, Hayes emphasized the growing importance of the UAE in the crypto landscape. To facilitate this expansion, the bank’s Middle Eastern subsidiary, JBME, is preparing to apply for a “digital assets license variation” from the Dubai Financial Services Authority. If granted, this license will enable Julius Baer to offer advisory and custodial services on digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ether, and other cryptocurrencies.

Julius Baer has already made significant strides in its Swiss operations, recently introducing lombard lending to select crypto clients. This innovative service allows customers to borrow against their digital assets held by the bank, creating new opportunities for wealth management. The bank’s commitment to offering such tailored services demonstrates its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of its diverse clientele, which includes both traditional and digital asset investors.

Dubai’s emergence as a global crypto hub

Renowned for its strategic policies and supportive regulatory environment, Dubai has emerged as a prominent hub for crypto innovation in the Middle East. Despite the tightening of regulations following the collapse of the FTX exchange, the city continues to attract major players in the crypto industry. Notably, several prominent cryptocurrency exchanges, including Binance, OKX, and Crypto.com, have sought regulatory approval from Dubai’s Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA) to operate within the region.

The Dubai Virtual Asset Regulation Law, enacted after the FTX collapse, aimed to reinforce the regulatory framework governing the crypto sector. However, this has not deterred companies from recognizing Dubai’s potential as a global crypto hub. In fact, according to a report by cryptocurrency asset management firm Recap, Dubai is now the second-largest crypto center in the world.

VARA, established in March 2022, regulates the emerging crypto sector in the UAE. By providing a supportive regulatory environment, the UAE aims to position itself as a global leader in the crypto industry. The recent granting of the Minimal Viable Product (MVP) preparatory license to OKX’s Middle Eastern arm by VARA exemplifies the authority’s commitment to nurturing the growth of virtual asset-related services in Dubai. Binance, another leading exchange, obtained its license in September 2022, solidifying its presence in the region.

Julius Baer’s decision to expand its crypto wealth management services in Dubai aligns with the city’s ambitions to become a global crypto hub. The move not only enables the bank to tap into the burgeoning crypto market in the UAE but also underscores the growing acceptance of digital assets as a legitimate and sustainable asset class.

With its expertise in serving clients across 25 countries and offering advice on the top cryptocurrencies, Julius Baer is well-positioned to cater to the diverse needs of its wealthy individual clients. As institutional investors remain cautious due to recent market uncertainties, wealthy individuals ranging from 25 to 70 years old continue to express a broad interest in digital assets. Julius Baer aims to meet this demand by expanding its services in Dubai while leveraging the city’s supportive crypto ecosystem.