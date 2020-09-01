Swipe has announced that in its quest to bring US Dollar Checking Accounts services to its clients in the United States, it has partnered with Evolve Bank &Trust.

Swipe offers digital assets and debit cards services across the United States of America and boasts of a huge pool of clients across the country.

In the announcement, Swipe said the new partnership will allow them to unveil the crypto supporting US Dollar Checking Accounts in the United States. To further stamp their authority in the market, Swipe further said the new platform was going to be integrated into its Mobile app which boasts of 100% security.

Customers would be allowed to deposit paychecks into the US Dollar Checking Accounts

The post further clarified that customers who wish to deposit all their paychecks into their US Dollar Checking Accounts on the platform would be afforded that opportunity.

The accounts will have a limit and would be insured by the insurance coverage of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation(FDIC). Furthermore, the announcement also explained that the developers of the app are working tirelessly to ensure that the app comes into plays before the end of the year.

To make sure enough people get access to the debit card, Swipe has said that new users can now apply for the card through its Mobile application.

Traders on the app can now trade crypto in a secured platform

According to Swipe, the usage of the US Dollar Checking Accounts will give their clients the opportunity to trade in digital assets on the secured platform. Swipe said it has been watching the market keenly for the past few months and this innovation would answer the needs of the American market.

The firm also noted that in coming up with the innovation, they had in mind to build a platform that would be very secure and would be able to serve future users. Furthermore, the firm says partnering with Evolve Bank & Trust would allow their customers to enjoy simplified ways of making transactions on the Swipe app.