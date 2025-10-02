Swedish lawmakers push for strategic Bitcoin reserve

Two Swedish lawmakers have suggested exploring the possibility of establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve as a hedge against inflation and to diversify their assets. They have asked the government to guarantee that the laws guiding the central bank’s policy will remain unchanged, ruling out the issuance of a CBDC.

Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez, however, told parliament that Sweden should not stand on the sidelines while countries like the US move ahead with reserves, urging it to join the digital arms race.

Their proposal primarily urges the government to integrate Bitcoin as a central part of Sweden’s reserves, rather than treating it as an experiment.

Swedish lawmakers are urging the government to adopt Bitcoin

Dioukarev and Perez suggested the Swedish reserve could be financed with confiscated Bitcoin, though they admitted it’s still unclear who would oversee it. According to Bitbo, Sweden has no official Bitcoin stash. Yet, since November 2024, the government has had the power to seize luxury possessions, including cryptocurrency, regardless of whether they are the primary subject of an investigation.

Nonetheless, framing Bitcoin as more than just a speculative asset, the two lawmakers are urging the government to embrace it as part of the national reserve strategy. Dioukarev even cautioned, “We are entering an era where relying solely on gold and foreign currencies is insufficient.”

Perez also argued that Bitcoin’s limited supply and global market make it a safeguard for sovereignty, especially as confidence in fiat currencies weakens. The lawmakers added that Sweden risks falling behind Finland and Norway if it stays too cautious.

To both Dioukarev and Perez, the scarcity, borderless efficiency, and low-cost base of Bitcoin provide real-world benefits that traditional currency lacks. “Bitcoin is currently the world’s sixth-largest asset, on par with silver and larger than global companies such as Tesla, Meta, and Amazon,” they stated.

Dioukarev and Perez say a Bitcoin reserve will certify digital innovation support

Observers believe that if Sweden adds Bitcoin to its reserves, it could trigger a chain reaction in Europe, prompting other governments to reassess their approach to digital assets—especially with the US already rolling out a federal Bitcoin reserve.

Dioukarev and Perez believe that a Bitcoin reserve could put the country at the forefront of a major transformation in global finance. The lawmakers explained that Bitcoin could offer Sweden additional protection from the instability that typically rattles conventional reserves, such as those of gold.

The lawmakers also said that by owning Bitcoin, Sweden would send a clear message of support for digital innovation. Tracxn counts 85 local crypto businesses in Sweden, with 20 securing $48 million in funding.

