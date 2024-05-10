Loading...

Study Reveals AI Can Accurately Predict Human Age by Analyzing Hands

2 mins read
Age

1. Assumption contrasting AI inaccuracy in age determination
2. Hand aging considerations
TL;DR

  • AI accurately predicts human age via dorsal hand analysis.
  • The study highlights the importance of the dorsal hand in aesthetics.
  • Findings reshape cosmetology and age assessment.

A study conducted by skin experts in Tallinn, Estonia, has unveiled a revolutionary method for determining the human age of the dorsal part of the hand using  AI examination. Published in the prestigious Experimental Dermatology journal under the title “Predicting Human Chronological Age via AI Analysis of Dorsal Hand Versus Facial Images, the age estimation skills are potentially successful even in the presence of cosmetic surgery. 

Assumption contrasting AI inaccuracy in age determination

Visual estimation, frequently used in age evaluation, is insufficient for detecting reliable age. However, while in other studies AI assessment of the back of the hand was used for age determination, this new research proves higher precision of AI assessment of the dorsal hand in aging estimates. The dorsal hand features are now coming in earlier and transforming the traditional factors of aging include the facial wrinkles and especially the pigment spots. 

Those study results are of practical value for the cosmetology and cosmetic industry, as they could be applied in research or directly in the real world. Although popular belief always leans towards surface rejuvenation techniques such as Botox and Hyaluronic Acid filler injections, this study discloses the importance of choosing an effective aging skin treatment on the dorsal part of the hands. From the nail plates’ defects to changes in skin pigmentation, the dorsal hand shows the diversity of nerve supply which makes a unique territory for effective aesthetic treatments. 

Hand aging considerations

The hands have frequent interactions with the world around us, placing them at a greater risk of the ravaging effects of exposure.  In aging, concerns surrounding the presentation of hands extend beyond facial features. Wrinkles, knuckles, and bone prominence on top joints of fingers are the factors that affect the age of the hands. Hyperpigmentation on the dorsal sides of the hands. The ability of aesthetic practitioners to narrow their focus and take a more precise approach to all features that no longer look as youthful opens the pathway to more aesthetically pleasing and falsely realistic results. 

Emman Omwanda

Emmanuel Omwanda is a blockchain reporter who dives deep into industry news, on-chain analysis, non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and more. His expertise lies in cryptocurrency markets, spanning both fundamental and technical analysis.

