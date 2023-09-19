International Student at Liverpool Hope University Wins Prestigious Award for Robotics Research

TL;DR Breakdown

Dr. Alexander Abad was the first Filipino student to achieve a top-three position in the prestigious robotics competition.

Dr. Alexander Abad, an international student at Liverpool Hope University, is celebrating a remarkable achievement in robotics. He secured the second position in the Queen Mary UK Best PhD in Robotics Award, a prestigious competition recognizing outstanding doctoral research in robotics.

Groundbreaking thesis on fine-grained haptics

Dr. Abad’s achievement stems from his groundbreaking thesis, “Fine-grained Haptics: Sensing and Actuating Haptic Primary Colors (Force, Vibration, and Temperature).” His research focuses on developing a revolutionary sensor with potential applications in telemedicine and telerobotics. This sensor promises to enhance how humans interact with robots and technology, opening doors to new possibilities in healthcare and beyond.

The Centre for Advanced Robotics at Queen Mary, University of London, supports the UK Best PhD in Robotics Award. This prestigious competition is open to students enrolled in robotics PhD programs at universities across the United Kingdom. The submitted research undergoes rigorous evaluation by a panel of esteemed international experts in robotics.

Presentation at the TAROS conference

Dr. Abad had the opportunity to present his groundbreaking research on Thursday, September 14, 2023, at the TAROS Conference. The TAROS Conference is renowned as the longest-running UK-hosted international conference focusing on robotics and autonomous systems. This platform allowed Dr. Abad to share his insights and innovations with fellow researchers and experts from around the world.

Breaking barriers, the first Filipino student is in the top three.

Dr. Alexander Abad’s remarkable achievement extends beyond his impressive research. At 43 years old, he is an accomplished researcher and the first Filipino student to secure a top-three position in the history of the Queen Mary UK Best PhD in Robotics Award. His achievement is a testament to his dedication, hard work, and the significance of his research in robotics.

Mentorship and support

Dr. Abad’s PhD journey was guided and nurtured by his dedicated supervisor, Dr. Anuradha Ranasinghe, from the School of Math, Computer Science, and Engineering at Liverpool Hope University. Additionally, he received crucial support from Professor David Reid, the Director of Studies, and the Department of Science and Technology’s Engineering Research and Development for Technology (DOST-ERDT) Foreign PhD Scholarship. The Mme also bolstered Dr. Abad’s educational journey—the Maillefer Study Program of De La Salle University, Manila.

Dr. Abad’s reflections

Upon receiving the Queen Mary UK Best Ph.D. in Robotics Award, Dr. Alexander Abad expressed his gratitude. He reflected on his journey, stating, “It is a great honor to finish second in the prestigious Queen Mary UK Best PhD in Robotics Award. I am very grateful to my Ph.D. Supervisor, Dr. Anuradha Ranasinghe, Director of Studies, Professor David Reid, and the support from the Department of Science and Technology-Engineering Research and Development for Technology (DOST-ERDT) Foreign PhD Scholarship and Mme. Maillefer Study Program of De La Salle University, Manila.”

Dr. Abad’s words underscore the importance of mentorship and support in the academic world and the collaborative efforts that enable groundbreaking research to flourish.

A bright future for robotics

Dr. Alexander Abad’s research in fine-grained haptics and his remarkable achievement in the Queen Mary UK Best Ph.D. in Robotics Award highlight the continued growth and innovation within the field of robotics. His work can potentially transform how humans and machines interact, with applications spanning telemedicine, telerobotics, and beyond.

As the robotics field continues to evolve, researchers like Dr. Abad push the boundaries of what is possible, paving the way for a brighter and more interconnected future.

Dr. Alexander Abad’s journey from Liverpool Hope University to the Queen Mary UK Best Ph.D. in Robotics Award is a testament to his dedication, innovation, and the support of his mentors and institutions. Dr. Abad’s groundbreaking research in fine-grained haptics holds the promise of revolutionizing human-robot interaction and has the potential to impact various industries, particularly healthcare and technology significantly. As the first Filipino student to enter the top three of this prestigious competition, Dr. Abad inspires aspiring researchers and underscores the importance of diversity and inclusion in academia and robotics. With the support of mentors, institutions, and collaborative efforts, the field of robotics continues to thrive and shape the future of technology and human-machine interactions.