Thanks to the partnership between French startup Digycode and R&D, customers in France can now purchase Tezos crypto prepaid card in several tobacco shops across France. The partnership enables customers to buy Tezos crypto as prepaid cards.

According to Digycode, they mentioned that Tezos project is one of the most promising, and they have been watching it for months.

“Integrating Tezos into our services is part of a broader strategy dedicated to this protocol,” they said.

Before now, Digycode offered prepaid vouchers for BTC $22, ETH $55, XRP $220, LTC, and Dash.

Converting Tezos crypto prepaid card into digital coin

To make use of the Tezos crypto prepaid card, users have to get registered on the Digycode website and enter the code from the voucher they must have bought at one of the stores. The amount of Tezos crypto they get is determined by the current exchange rate and the coins are transferred to their wallets afterward.

The system enables users to buy crypto without the need for a bank account. However, a Know Your Customer (KYC) process has to be completed before clients get their coins. A hard limit on redeeming €1,000 daily is also in place and €10,000 monthly. Suspicious accounts are also at the risk of being closed.

“Your account may be limited or closed. Indeed if we have reason to believe that you are using the DIGYCODE service for illegal purposes or that supporting documents are requested and remain unanswered,” Digycode’s FAQ stated.

Reportedly, the prepaid crypto voucher could be purchased in more than 10,000 tobacco kiosks and other shops.

Crypto voucher previously existent in France

Digycode is not the first startup in France to offer crypto prepaid vouchers (Tezos crypto prepaid card) as reports of a similar firm was circulated in October last year. Digycode remains a branch of the Toulouse digital service group that also comprises digital crypto trading services Zebitex and ZeBitcoin.