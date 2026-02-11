Elon Musk’s Starlink powers UAE mission to bring internet to 100 remote schools.

The United Arab Emirates has partnered with Elon Musk’s Starlink to deliver high-speed satellite internet to 100 remote schools worldwide, marking a new phase in the country’s digital education strategy.

The agreement was introduced at the World Governments Summit, where officials outlined plans to expand access to online learning in underserved regions, particularly across Africa. The initiative centers on The Digital School, a program under the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, and aims to remove connectivity barriers that limit access to modern educational tools.

According to officials at the announcement, the partnership will rely on Starlink’s low-Earth-orbit satellite network to connect schools in geographically isolated areas. The program seeks to support equitable access to digital education while aligning with broader sustainability goals tied to long-term development through learning infrastructure.

Partnership announced at World Governments Summit

The collaboration was formally introduced during a session featuring Ryan Goodnight, Senior Director of Starlink Market Access and Development at SpaceX, and Emirati astronaut Dr. Sultan bin Saif Al Neyadi. In remarks shared publicly, Goodnight said Starlink would support efforts to expand digital access for young students in underserved communities.

STARLINK: The Digital School, an initiative of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, formed a strategic global partnership with Starlink. The collaboration aims to expand access to high-quality digital education worldwide by using Starlink's… https://t.co/q0GNhq147r pic.twitter.com/yR9m6mGruN — S.E. Robinson, Jr. (@SERobinsonJr) February 10, 2026

Omar Sultan Al Olama also confirmed that the Digital School would integrate satellite connectivity into its global education model. The framework combines remote instruction platforms with localized learning environments. By using satellite internet rather than ground-based infrastructure, the program is designed to operate in regions where terrestrial broadband networks remain limited or unavailable.

No financial terms or rollout timeline were disclosed during the announcement. However, officials confirmed that the first phase will target schools in remote areas where digital connectivity has historically constrained access to curriculum and teacher training programs.

Starlink expansion continues globally

The UAE project is a continuation of other Starlink plans elsewhere. In India, the state of Gujarat recently signed a letter of intent with SpaceX to increase satellite internet services in underserved and border locations. Such cooperation was formalized in Gujarat after Maharashtra and Goa became the first two Indian states to do so.

SpaceX is still expanding its Starlink satellite system, which comprises over 9,000 units in orbit and serves an estimated 9 million global clients. Recent Falcon 9 launches from California and Florida have been used to place additional satellite batches as part of network expansion.

Meanwhile, NASA and SpaceX are gearing up to launch the Crew-12 mission to the International Space Station, but with a launch not earlier than February 12 of next year, Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. SpaceX has also completed its cryogenic tests on Super Heavy Booster 19, a component of its new Starship program.

Broader strategic context on Moon priority and xAI merger

The UAE–Starlink education partnership unfolds alongside broader strategic shifts within Musk’s companies. Musk recently stated that SpaceX is prioritizing the development of a self-growing lunar city over near-term Mars missions, citing faster launch cycles and shorter travel times to the Moon.

Meanwhile, SpaceX confirmed it was buying the artificial intelligence firm xAI, owned by Musk. Together, the combined entity was estimated to be worth about $1.25 trillion, of which SpaceX is worth approximately $1 trillion and xAI is worth about $250 billion. It is estimated that Musk owns approximately 43% of the merged organization.

According to a Cryptopolitan report, Musk’s net worth has increased to about $852 billion following the merger. The valuation change reflects increased focus on individual company ownership, such as SpaceX and xAI, as well as Tesla’s revenue.