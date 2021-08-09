TL;DR Breakdown

• Standard Chartered to use Zodia Custody to offer the best crypto broker services for financial organizations.

• The crypto management company will include Ethereum, Bitcoin, Ripple, and Bitcoin Cash.

Standard Chartered, a UK banking entity, has announced that it would provide Ireland’s crypto broker services using the Zodia Custody subsidiary. The crypto broker will center on institutional investment contracts within Ireland that have gained popularity in recent months.

The company associated with Standard Bank plans to provide investment services at an institutional level in Ireland. For Standard Bank, the Zodia Custody Company represents a crypto exchange and management system for professional investors and novices

Zodia Custody and its freedom to offer crypto broker services

Zodia Custody was established in late 2020, helped by SC Ventures. This alternate company was also supported by Northern Trust, which is a wealth management firm. The two companies have experience in the cryptocurrency market and Blockchain technology, so this subsidiary shares their reputation.

Zodia Custody is characterized by managing crypto investment to financial companies. Since December last year, Zodia Custody has worked with several potential users. The work done by the firm has generally been regarded as extremely positive, leading to the company being motivated to register with the FCA.

Zodia Custody’s announcement has clarified that their crypto broker services would focus on Ether, Bitcoin, Litecoin, Ripple, and Bitcoin Cash. Standard Chartered has also decided to build a website for organizations interested in using cryptocurrencies.

SC Ventures joins cryptocurrency management

Since June 2021, SC Ventures has offered its crypto broker services. This brokerage company joined with BC Technology Group to offer its crypto services with greater credibility. SC Ventures intends to give financial organizations a way to buy BTC and Ether under their system.

In New York, Mellon Bank has also initiated the offering of crypto broker services and has created a virtual renewal platform in Dublin. The technology firm Blockdaemon created its cryptocurrency investment system for Galway.

Even though not all members of the European Union support crypto, Ireland has continued to innovate in the cryptocurrency sector. However, the UK insists on crypto regulation amid the legal battle against Binance Group and its operations. Cryptocurrency adoption continues to increase in Ireland, leading to the expansion of operations of popular crypto exchanges like Kraken.