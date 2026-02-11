Standard Chartered transforms institutional crypto trading through powerful B2C2 alliance

In a further move to integrate digital currency into regular banking, Standard Chartered has partnered with B2C2, a business that offers bitcoin trading services to big investors.

The partnership was announced this week as the total value of all cryptocurrencies worldwide has fluctuated significantly, having peaked above $4 trillion in late 2025 before settling to around $2.4 trillion as of mid-February 2026. Asian markets are seeing the most trading activity, while banks and financial firms in Western countries are working through new regulations to participate in the crypto space.

Bridging the gap between banks and crypto exchanges

The two companies say they want to solve a problem that has frustrated big investors: the difficulty of moving money between regular banks and cryptocurrency exchanges. They intend to facilitate the purchase and sale of digital assets by establishing a direct connection between a leading international bank and a leading cryptocurrency trading company.

Customers of B2C2, which include companies, hedge funds, asset management firms, and affluent families, will now have direct access to Standard Chartered’s global banking network and payment settlement systems. Due to significant regulatory developments in the banking sector in 2025, timing is crucial.

The UK made major progress on its own digital asset legislation, while the European Union implemented its MiCAR standards. Banks have been forced by these new frameworks to start trading cryptocurrency instead of merely discussing it.

The transaction combines B2C2’s capacity to supply liquidity for both standard cryptocurrency trading and options markets with Standard Chartered’s banking capabilities. The Asia-Pacific region had the fastest growth in blockchain activity, according to statistics from the 2025 Global Crypto Adoption Index. Nearly $2.36 trillion worth of transactions were made in the region overall, a 69% rise from the year before.

According to Luke Boland, Standard Chartered’s head of financial technology for Asia, it offers “regulated, scalable market linkage without compromising execution or risk management.”

Thomas Restout, the top executive at B2C2, pointed to Standard Chartered’s worldwide presence and strong regulatory standing. He called the bank “an ideal strategic counterpart” for helping more institutional investors get into digital markets. His comments align with B2C2’s recent improvements to its operations, including earning a SOC 2 attestation in late 2025. That certification shows the company meets the strict requirements that top-tier financial institutions demand.

Building on months of preparation

The new arrangement allows B2C2’s clients to tap into Standard Chartered’s banking system across multiple countries. This means institutional investors can handle both regular currencies and digital assets more easily and with better supervision. Standard Chartered recently took on another role in the crypto world when it was named custodian for 21Shares, creating what amounts to a complete service package that traditional fund managers find appealing.

B2C2 has built a reputation for delivering steady cryptocurrency trading services to institutional clients around the world. Standard Chartered operates across Asia, Europe, and the Middle East, helping customers move money across borders and access different markets.

The two firms say they plan to create a reliable system for institutional crypto trading that supports digital assets becoming part of mainstream finance.

The groundwork for this deal started months ago. Standard Chartered announced in July 2025 that it would expand its regulated digital asset services for institutional customers. The bank has now started offering spot Bitcoin trading through its branch in the United Kingdom.

That trading is built into the bank’s existing foreign exchange platforms, giving clients options for how they settle trades and store their holdings. This setup lets traders work with Bitcoin and Ethereum using the same methods they already know from trading major world currencies like the dollar, euro, and yen.

The partnership between Standard Chartered and B2C2 represents a shift in how digital assets are handled within the core of global finance, making it simpler for institutions to work in both traditional banking and newer cryptocurrency markets.