Stake to invest in AI and tokenization after raising $31 million in Series B round.

UAE and Saudi based digital asset real estate investment platform, with plans to offer tokenized real estate after receiving its in-principle license approval from Dubai’s Virtual Asset Regulatory Authority, has raised in a Series B round $31 million.

The Series B round was led by Emirates NBD and included participants such as Mubadala Investment Company, Middle East Venture Partners (MEVP), Property Finder, STC NICE, Wa’ed Ventures, GFH Partners, and Ellington Properties.

The funding will be used to invest in AI, tokenization, and new product offerings.

The total funding from its seed round is $5 million; the pre-series A round is $8 million; the Series A round is $14 million; and the Series B, which has now raised $31 million, is $58 million.

Nareej Makin, Group Head of Strategy, Analytics, and VC at Emirates NBD, stated, “Real estate remains a foundational component of global investment portfolios, yet there is an opportunity to improve how many investors access and gain transparency into these assets … Our strategic investment in Stake represents a significant step in expanding our digital investment capabilities.”

“To have institutions like Emirates NBD, Mubadala, Property Finder, MEVP, Wa’ed Ventures, GFH Partners, STV, and Ellington Properties join us is a reminder that our region believes in ambitious ideas and in the power of technology to transform industries,” said Rami Tabbara, co-founder and co-CEO of Stake.

Stake continues to expand in KSA

Founded in the UAE in 2021 and expanded to Saudi Arabia in 2024, Stake has a community spanning over 2 million users from more than 211 nationalities and has enabled over 250,000 investments across 500-plus properties and four private real estate funds, paying out over $15 million in rental income and surpassing $381 million in real estate transactions to date.

“Saudi Arabia is a strategic growth market for us, and this round allows us to deepen our investment in the Kingdom by expanding our local capabilities and scaling our offering to meet growing demand from both regional and international investors,” said Manar Mahmassani, co-founder and co-CEO of Stake.

Since it entered the Saudi market, Stake has closed three real estate funds, attracting 6,930 international investors and channeling more than $110 million into the local real estate sector.

Recently, Investcorp Saudi Arabia Financial Investments Company (together with its affiliates, “Investcorp”), a leading global alternative investment manager, expanded its digital platform offering through a distribution agreement with Stake.

The partnership provides investors with access to select international real estate opportunities via the Stake digital application, combining Investcorp’s institutional‑grade investment expertise and rigorous due diligence with Stake’s world-class technology‑enabled user experience.

The first US‑based offering launched under the agreement attracted strong investor demand, with participation from thousands of investors. A second tranche is now live on the Stake platform.

Stake enters tokenization realm

With a goal of making Stake the go to platform for real estate investing, it has now entered the tokenization phase.

Ricardo Brizido, Co-Founder and CPTO, discussed their tokenization plans during the Stake Summit in Dubai, noting that traditionally, real estate investors faced three major blockers that included high minimum investments, lack of liquidity, and complex ownership structures. He stated, “Tokenization solves all three.”

Stake through tokenization will enable users to invest with smaller amounts, own verifiable digital assets on the blockchain and eventually trade their share through an internal marketplace, while maintaining the same level of security trusted by global banks.

He explained “Every token comes with official ownership documents issued by the Dubai Land Department. Every transaction is recorded on the blockchain. And we’re operating under VARA regulation to ensure the highest standards of compliance and investor protection. The tokenization pilot launches first for UAE-based users. Then we scale globally.”

Rami Tabbara explained to Cryptopolitan, “With today’s investment of $31 million, we will use it to boost our AI and tokenization initiatives, and develop new products to include commercial and retail properties. Stake will also be participating in Saudi Arabia’s nation wide property tokenization platform and will be joining the Proptech tokenization sandbox.”