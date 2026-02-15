Israeli arrested in Dubai over crypto murder of Roman Novak and his wife.

An Israeli national was arrested in Dubai in connection with the killing of a Russian crypto figure and his wife. The authorities continue to unravel a case that has drawn attention from the global crypto community.

Michael Greenberg, also known as Mike Green, was reportedly detained in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) about three months ago. He is described as a private investigator based in Thailand. However, Green is not suspected of carrying out the killings of Roman Novak and his wife Anna but is alleged to have had some involvement.

Israeli linked to suspects in UAE crypto killings

According to reports, Greenberg is under scrutiny for having ties to eight individuals already arrested in the case. Russian investigators reportedly found some crucial information on the suspects’ mobile phones that eventually led to his arrest in Dubai.

Novak, a Russian national, had allegedly raised $500 million through a fraudulent crypto application before going on the run. He had previously been convicted in 2020 in St. Petersburg for fraud linked to investment and crypto projects. Novak got a sentence of six years in prison. However, after his release in 2023, he moved abroad and reportedly carried on with their fundraising activities.

Russian authorities said Novak and his wife were reported missing after their relatives were unable to contact them. Reports suggest that the couple’s driver last saw them on Oct 2 2025. He allegedly dropped them near a lake in the Hatta area close to the Oman border. The meeting was described as a meeting with potential investors.

The couple was lured under the pretext of an investment meeting to a rented villa. The alleged offenders then attacked the couple as they failed to provide access to their crypto wallets. Investigators believe that the suspects discovered the wallet was empty which led to the couple being allegedly killed and dismembered. Their remains were reportedly found on Oct 3.

Russian and Emirati authorities are said to have traced the suspects’ movements using surveillance footage and phone signals. They tracked them in Oman and later in South Africa before disappearing on Oct. 4.

‘Wrench Attacks’ rise over crypto holders

This massive case is unfolding when the global crypto community is witnessing rising violence against holders and builders. Law enforcement agencies across different countries have reported an increase in so-called “wrench attacks.”

In May 2025, masked assailants attempted to abduct family members of the chief executive of Paris-based crypto exchange Paymium in broad daylight. Earlier in 2025, David Balland, co-founder of hardware wallet maker Ledger, was abducted in France. His partner also got captured in a ransom attempt involving crypto, but police managed to rescue the pair.

Other incidents have been reported in France, Italy and the United States. Individuals linked to digital asset holdings were allegedly targeted for extortion or kidnapping. As some crypto transactions can be pseudonymous on-chain, enforcement officials mention that physical threats have emerged as a new tool for criminals seeking access to digital wallets.