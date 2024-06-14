Stage Raises $2.4M to Revolutionize the Future of Music

Tortola, BVI, June 14th, 2024, Chainwire

Stage, with it’s $STAGE token that is set to launch soon on the BNB Chain, launches a platform where music fans directly influence the rise of new stars and get rewarded for it. This platform combines talent, technology and tokens to create a dynamic music ecosystem.

Stage is where artists and fans alike actively participate in shaping the future of music. On Stage, artists upload their video performances and compete in exciting rounds to rise to stardom. Fans play a crucial role by voting for their favorite artists, potentially earning exclusive rewards, and engaging with unique Real World Asset (RWA) Badges. The innovative business model ensures that artists receive 60% of the proceeds from votes cast for them, alongside 10% royalties on RWA Badges. Fans, on the other hand, are rewarded with Stage Badges for their support, making every interaction on the platform mutually beneficial.

The mission at Stage is straightforward: to empower music fans and artists, ensuring that everyone gets a piece of the action. The vision is to build a thriving community where every interaction enriches both fans’ and artists’ journeys.

Backed by top-tier crypto entities such as the Solana Foundation and key industry figures, including the CEO of Kraken US, Stage has additional support from RR2 Capital, Moonrock Ventures, and Cogitent (among others).

The powerhouse team behind Stage includes André Cruz, CEO and Co-Founder, a musician and e-commerce expert with three successful exits; Geoffrey Doyen, CTO and Co-Founder, who brings extensive AI experience from working with Fortune 500 companies; and Francisco Quartin de Macedo, COO and Co-Founder, who previously led a trading desk at blockchain.com.

Stage has also attracted high-profile ambassadors, including celebrities with millions of followers who will help amplify the mission. Among them is Jerry Heil, who ranked Ukraine as Eurovision 3rd Place. Their influence helps Stage reach a global audience and attract top-tier talent to the platform.

By integrating Web 3.0 principles, Stage aims that both artists and fans are fairly compensated and deeply engaged. The platform’s unique approach includes:

Play-to-Earn Model: Gamify the user’s music experience and potentially earn as they participate.

Gamify the user’s music experience and potentially earn as they participate. Real World Assets (RWAs): Users can collect and trade digital badges linked to exclusive artist rewards.

Users can collect and trade digital badges linked to exclusive artist rewards. AI Music First: Users can compete in AI music competitions and tokenize music samples, melodies, beats, and vocals.

The Token Generation Event (TGE) for $STAGE will be conducted through the reputable launchpads ChainGPT, Decubate and Eesee. This will aim to a broad and invested audience, to potentially maximize the impact and reach of the token launch.

Users can stay updated with Stage’s journey by following on Twitter and joining the Telegram community, to be the first to know about the latest updates and exclusive rewards.

Disclaimer. This is a paid press release. Readers should do their own due diligence before taking any actions related to the promoted company or any of its affiliates or services. Cryptopolitan.com is not responsible, directly or indirectly, for any damage or loss caused or alleged to be caused by or in connection with the use of or reliance on any content, goods or services mentioned in the press release.