Best Coins to Buy on the Dip As Crypto Prices Fall

The crypto market is bearish this week as many leading projects face steep losses.

However, the current market conditions may present a significant opportunity for traders to buy in at great prices.

Crypto Prices Plunge After FOMC Meeting

The United States Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) met on Wednesday to determine monetary policy for the next six weeks.

Its result was unsurprising. Interest rates will remain unchanged with a view to cut later this year as inflation curbs.

But crypto prices have plunged despite the news’ relative neutrality.

Market leader Bitcoin is down over 5% this week, Ethereum is down 7%, BNB is down 13%, Solana is down 13%, and XRP is down 8%.

This reflects disdain for the outcome of the FOMC meeting, with many market participants evidently hoping for immediate rate cuts.

However, this is a repetitive occurrence through 2024, with CryptoJelle highlighting that Bitcoin’s price has sold off after each FOMC meeting this year but quickly found a bottom and then reversed to the upside.

The previous four FOMC events have all marked local bottoms, causing rallies of ±20-30%.



Is this time different?#Bitcoin pic.twitter.com/sb8b8Sh9CW — Jelle (@CryptoJelleNL) June 14, 2024

That’s good news for altcoins, which usually follow Bitcoin’s lead in both directions.

Furthering this bullish outlook for altcoins, renowned market commentator Ash Crypto suggests we are knocking on the door of another altcoin season.

“BTC dominance has just hit the multi-year resistance,” he wrote.

He then explained that 2021’s historic altcoin season followed a rejection of the same resistance line.

https://twitter.com/Ashcryptoreal/status/1801530675964608785/photo/1

So, while the market’s recent performance has been bearish, leading analysts anticipate an exciting turnaround in the coming weeks.

With that in mind, let’s look at the best cryptos to buy on the dip.

PlayDoge

PlayDoge is our top pick of cryptocurrencies to buy on the dip. Wedged between the viral meme coin and Play-to-Earn (P2E) sectors, PlayDoge holds a narrative that appeals to the masses.

Currently undergoing a presale, the project has raised over $4 million so far.

In addition to its meme coin and P2E allure, PlayDoge is drawing fans of the hit 1990s Tamagotchi game with its contemporary remake, which introduces a token economy with $PLAY rewards.

Users will care for a pet doge, ensuring it is fed, rested, and entertained – and they can also compete in minigames.

Both of these actions will earn them XP, which helps them rank on the project’s leaderboard and earn them more $PLAY.

These $PLAY rewards can be cashed out, used to make in-game purchases, or staked. Currently, stakers can earn a 198% APY, but this will decrease as the staking pool grows.

Users must hold $PLAY to earn rewards, providing a strong token demand stream alongside its meme coin allure.

Visit PlayDoge Presale

WienerAI

WienerAI is another hot meme coin hybrid enjoying huge presale success. However, this project’s secret weapon is AI.

The project will harness machine learning algorithms to make users more effective traders.

It’s a trading bot that users can ask questions. It will then search the market for the highest potential trading opportunities.

WienerAI also has a user-friendly interface that enables instant, fee-free, MEV-resistant trade and noob-friendly trade execution.

Alongside its meme coin appeal, this revolutionary use case has turned heads in the market, with the Crypto News YouTube channel backing it for 100x gains.

The analysis also pointed to its early momentum as a reason it holds big potential.

“WienerAI has just broken the $4 million mark, which is insane, guys! They are raising money like it is collecting water.”

But with presale investments now exceeding $5.6 million, prospective buyers should act quickly to secure their tokens.

Visit WienerAI Presale

Sealana

Our next choice of cryptos to buy on the dip is Sealana. This project is also undergoing a presale, enabling traders to buy in at the rock-bottom price before it launches on exchanges.

The team recently announced that over $4 million has been raised, and the presale will end on 25 June. Thus, there are just 11 days left to buy!

While PlayDoge and 99Bitcoins are utility-centered meme coins, Sealana adopts the no-thrills approach of projects like Dogecoin and Pepe, fueled by raw memetic power.

However, it has an outstanding meme game that has caused a buzz among its fans.

Inspired by South Park’s “World of Warcraft guy,” Sealana does not shy away from controversy – you might even see the occasional MAGA meme on its feed.

The presale is available on the Solana and Ethereum networks and accepts payments in SOL, ETH, USDT, BNB, and card.

Visit Sealana Presale

99Bitcoins Token

Launched by the prestigious 99Bitcoins media outlet, 99Bitcoins token is a cryptocurrency that powers the platform’s novel Learn-to-Earn layer.

Drawing inspiration from Play-to-Earn, the Learn-to-Earn mechanism will reward users for learning about cryptocurrency.

They will earn the $99BTC token, but they must also hold it to access the platform. $99BTC also has utilities like crypto trading signals, a VIP community group, and staking rewards.

99Bitcoins was established in 2013 and has become a go-to source of news and education in the crypto industry. In addition to its website audience, it boasts 700K YouTube subscribers and 2.8 million email subscribers.

With a network of that stature, it is no wonder that the token has hit the ground running.

Currently in its presale, it has raised over $2 million so far.

The current price is $0.00109, but this will incrementally rise with the next uptick in four days.

Visit 99Bitcoins Token Presale

Base Dawgz

Base Dawgz is a new meme coin on Coinbase’s decentralized blockchain, Base.

Recently, the network has thrived as Coinbase launched its Smart Wallet to help onboard its 110 million users. That has been massively beneficial for $DAWGZ, which has raised $1.2 million in under two weeks of presale.

Base Dawgz is a meme coin that has taken a multichain approach, launching on Ethereum, Solana, BSC, and Avalanche, in addition to Base.

The token also incorporates a refer-and-earn scheme that encourages users to share the project with others. Users will receive a 10% commission for each successful referral, increasing the project’s community growth potential.

All of this has proven particularly appealing for analysts, with Matthew Perry saying Base Dawgz “might be the next Brett.”

This presents massive potential, given Brett holds a $1.4 billion market cap.

Base Dawgz presale is priced at $0.00502, but this will rise in three days.

Visit Base Dawgz Presale

Mega Dice Token

Mega Dice is a prominent crypto casino that has just launched Mega Dice token to reward its existing users while attracting new ones.

The token holds plenty of exciting utilities, which, coupled with the project’s notoriety, make it one of the best cryptos to buy now.

Mega Dice has over 50K players who wager $50 million monthly, so there is no shortage of revenue to keep this project moving forward.

One of the most exciting features of Mega Dice token is that it provides holders with daily rewards based on the casino’s success.

Other utilities include limited edition NFTs, early bird bonuses, exclusive rewards, and a referral program.

Alongside its vast user base, Mega Dice has over 30K followers on X and 13K members in its Telegram, an extensive community that could bolster demand $DICE.

Visit Mega Dice Token Presale