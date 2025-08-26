FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Spotify introduces a feature to allow direct private messaging

1. Spotify says more features are on the way
2. Spotify users retain the right to accept or decline message requests
  • Spotify announced today that it planned to introduce a new messaging feature later this week for its app’s users aged 16 years and above.
  • The company said it is responding to its users’ recommendations for a feature that allows them to share podcasts, music, and audiobooks.
  • Users will also have the right to choose whether to accept or reject messaging requests.

Spotify announced a new messaging feature that will be rolled out later this week for users aged 16 and above to exchange direct private messages (DMs). This comes as a response to users requesting a feature that allows them to share their favorite audiobooks, music, and podcasts through DMs inside the app.

Per Spotify, the DMs will be an easy way to track or stay updated on recommendations. The feature will initially be rolled out to smartphone users in select markets and will be available for both free and premium users. Whether creators, artists, and authors can use this direct messaging to interact with or retain more fans personally is still unclear. 

Spotify says more features are on the way

 

Spotify also claimed that the DM feature aims to help spark great conversations among users about the latest recommendations. It promises fast and convenient chats about what users care about, whether sharing audiobooks for a book club or swapping interesting podcasts with close acquaintances. Users will be able to react to shared content with emojis or texts. 

The messaging feature will also allow users to view suggested connections based on whether they have previously shared Spotify content or joined Blends, Jams, or collaborative playlists together. Users sharing a Duo or Family plan will also have these suggestions. Spotify emphasized that its in-app messaging feature is designed to complement TikTok, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, and WhatsApp integrations, not to replace them. 

Spotify users retain the right to accept or decline message requests 

Users can choose whether to accept or reject messaging requests from family and friends, block other users, or entirely disable the messages feature. The platform asserted that it will proactively scan messages to deal with the distribution of harmful or unlawful content. “Moderators will review chats reported by users for further appropriate action according to our rules and terms of use.” 

Spotify also disclosed that it will use industry-grade encryption to protect conversations in transit or at rest. The messaging feature will be rolled out in South America before expanding to Canada, the EU, Australia, the U.S., New Zealand, and Brazil in the next few weeks. “We are slowly introducing new social elements, like when users started following each other, peeking at what others enjoy most on the platform, or leaving comments on podcasts.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan