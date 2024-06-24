Meta AI expands to India amidst growing AI competition

The parent company of Facebook, Meta, has finally rolled out its artificial intelligence chatbot, Meta AI, to its users in India. This announcement came just a week after Google launched its AI chatbot called Gemini in India, which supports nine regional languages.
India is the biggest market for Meta, with over a billion users of its various applications, which makes this launch a huge deal for the company.
Also Read: TikTok owner develops advanced AI chip with US firm Broadcom – report
Ryan Cairns, the head of Meta’s Generative AI team, stated that Meta AI had been tested several times before being released to the public.
“Then, it comes down to fine-tuning and trying to understand if there are specific domains that we’re doing well and domains where we are not doing well and where we need to improve. It’s a very iterative process to train the model and get it right.”
Ryan Cairns
Meta and Google compete for AI dominance in Indian market
Meta AI is designed as an all-purpose assistant that can answer questions, produce text and images, and provide summaries of long texts. It is available across all of Meta’s core apps, such as WhatsApp, Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger, as well as on Meta. ai website. The chatbot can also give timely information on the go through search engines such as Google and Microsoft’s Bing and is available in 12 more countries, including the United States, Australia, and Singapore, among others.
Also Read: Meta will use users’ social activities to train its AI models
Meta AI’s entry into the Indian market is right after Google has expanded its AI chatbot Gemini to nine Indian languages. This is due to the rivalry between the American companies that are leading the market of AI chatbots. Meta and Google are competing to grab a large market of AI-based conversational applications in India which is increasing at a fast rate.
The company’s CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has also shown confidence in the new AI assistant, saying, “With this new model, we believe that Meta AI is now the most intelligent AI assistant that you can freely use.” This indicates that the company has a plan to make its AI assistant very much available to users in their daily activities.
Users access Meta AI in English across multiple platforms
Meta AI can be used on different platforms, which makes it convenient to use. The chatbot is integrated into the search option for Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger applications.
The AI assistant can be launched in the personal and group chats in these platforms which makes it easy for the users to get assistance or ask questions as they continue with their activities. This integration is designed to make Meta AI a part of the everyday lives of the users and make the users dependent on the assistant for various tasks.
Also Read: Shopify expands access to its AI-powered Sidekick to attract customers
Additionally, Meta AI’s entry into the Facebook Feed is a major advancement in user engagement with content. When in the post, users can request more information from Meta AI about the post directly from the post. For instance, if a user comes across a beautiful picture of the northern lights, the user can ask when the aurora borealis is most likely to be spotted and get immediate and pertinent information within the platform.
Cryptopolitan reporting by Brenda Kanana