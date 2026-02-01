🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
IRRRUBSpaceXUAH

SpaceX successfully blocks unauthorized Russian use of Starlink terminals

3 mins read
906170
SpaceX successfully blocks unauthorized Russian use of Starlink terminals

Contents

1. Speed tracking cuts off drone connections
2. Starlink now drives most of SpaceX revenue
3. Reaching more places
Share link:

In this post:

  • SpaceX blocked Russian Starlink use by disconnecting fast-moving terminals.
  • By providing free service to Iranian protesters, Musk has placed SpaceX in a direct geopolitical clash with Tehran’s censorship.
  • Rapid growth in 155 countries has triggered a global scramble for digital sovereignty from rivals like China and Amazon.

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Sunday that the company has successfully stopped Russian forces from using Starlink services without permission.

Writing on X, Musk told Ukrainian authorities, “Looks like the steps we took to stop the unauthorized use of Starlink by Russia have worked. Let us know if more needs to be done.

The disclosure follows claims earlier this week that the Russian military had begun equipping long-range drones, such as the Molniya-2 model, with Starlink devices in order to circumvent local jamming systems. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister of defense, initially raised the matter on Thursday.

He expressed gratitude to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and Musk for their prompt action. Fedorov stated that the initial efforts are already yielding “noticeable results” and that his government is still collaborating with SpaceX on “the next important steps” to ensure that the service solely supports civilian and democratic interests.

Speed tracking cuts off drone connections

SpaceX is using advanced tracking technologies to prevent Russian access. The system depends on location restrictions and speed monitoring software, according to recent business briefings. The company has incorporated automatic shutoffs, which cut off any terminal moving faster than a predetermined speed, usually between 75 and 90 km/h.

This stops the terminals of fast-moving assault drones from functioning. The technical limitations were created expressly to prevent Starlink from operating on high-speed platforms while maintaining steady communication for ground users who are immobile. On the ground, troops and aid workers are still using their smartphones as usual.

See also  Maximizing Your Experience with ChatGPT: Essential Tips for Beginners

SpaceX also changed its worldwide privacy rules in mid-January 2026. The company can now use the communication and location information from Starlink to build machine learning systems. These systems could eventually spot unusual usage on their own that might point to unauthorized military use as it happens.

Starlink now drives most of SpaceX revenue

Starlink’s finances have hit a major milestone while these political and military issues play out. Fresh numbers released today show that Starlink now brings in more than two-thirds of all SpaceX revenue. Last year, the satellite business pulled in roughly $10.4 billion. SpaceX as a whole made $15.9 billion.

Because SpaceX is preparing for a significant public market debut in 2026, investors are closely monitoring the situation.

According to those who have seen the company’s financial results, SpaceX produced almost $8 billion in profit last year. The company might be valued at more than $1.5 trillion after going public, according to big banks.

Additionally, there is speculation that before the stock listing, Musk may merge SpaceX with his artificial intelligence business, xAI. That would result in a single, sizable business that specializes in intelligence and space technologies.

Reaching more places

Starlink continues to add new users beyond the conflict zone in Ukraine. As of February 2026, the service works in 155 countries. That’s after adding 35 new locations in Africa and Southeast Asia.

See also  GlobalFoundries commits to boost local US chip production with $16B

The company is also working to start operating in India. Experts say that could be one of the biggest launches in the history of worldwide communications.

However, Musk’s growing influence in world affairs is bringing new challenges. In Iran, SpaceX recently started offering the service for free to help people protesting against their government get online during blackouts. That puts the company right in the middle of another international conflict.

Rivals like Amazon’s Project Kuiper are planning their own big launches in late 2026. China is accelerating work on its own satellite network to compete with Starlink.

From a side project, Starlink has developed into Musk’s group of firms’ primary source of revenue and strategy. Controlling internet access is crucial for the global economy in 2026, just as it is for technology, as demonstrated by today’s success in banning illegal Russian terminals.

Sharpen your strategy with mentorship + daily ideas - 30 days free access to our trading program

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan