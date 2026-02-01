SpaceX successfully blocks unauthorized Russian use of Starlink terminals

SpaceX chief Elon Musk said on Sunday that the company has successfully stopped Russian forces from using Starlink services without permission.

Writing on X, Musk told Ukrainian authorities, “Looks like the steps we took to stop the unauthorized use of Starlink by Russia have worked. Let us know if more needs to be done.”

The disclosure follows claims earlier this week that the Russian military had begun equipping long-range drones, such as the Molniya-2 model, with Starlink devices in order to circumvent local jamming systems. Mykhailo Fedorov, Ukraine’s minister of defense, initially raised the matter on Thursday.

He expressed gratitude to SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell and Musk for their prompt action. Fedorov stated that the initial efforts are already yielding “noticeable results” and that his government is still collaborating with SpaceX on “the next important steps” to ensure that the service solely supports civilian and democratic interests.

Speed tracking cuts off drone connections

SpaceX is using advanced tracking technologies to prevent Russian access. The system depends on location restrictions and speed monitoring software, according to recent business briefings. The company has incorporated automatic shutoffs, which cut off any terminal moving faster than a predetermined speed, usually between 75 and 90 km/h.

This stops the terminals of fast-moving assault drones from functioning. The technical limitations were created expressly to prevent Starlink from operating on high-speed platforms while maintaining steady communication for ground users who are immobile. On the ground, troops and aid workers are still using their smartphones as usual.

SpaceX also changed its worldwide privacy rules in mid-January 2026. The company can now use the communication and location information from Starlink to build machine learning systems. These systems could eventually spot unusual usage on their own that might point to unauthorized military use as it happens.

Starlink now drives most of SpaceX revenue

Starlink’s finances have hit a major milestone while these political and military issues play out. Fresh numbers released today show that Starlink now brings in more than two-thirds of all SpaceX revenue. Last year, the satellite business pulled in roughly $10.4 billion. SpaceX as a whole made $15.9 billion.

Because SpaceX is preparing for a significant public market debut in 2026, investors are closely monitoring the situation.

According to those who have seen the company’s financial results, SpaceX produced almost $8 billion in profit last year. The company might be valued at more than $1.5 trillion after going public, according to big banks.

Additionally, there is speculation that before the stock listing, Musk may merge SpaceX with his artificial intelligence business, xAI. That would result in a single, sizable business that specializes in intelligence and space technologies.

Reaching more places

Starlink continues to add new users beyond the conflict zone in Ukraine. As of February 2026, the service works in 155 countries. That’s after adding 35 new locations in Africa and Southeast Asia.

The company is also working to start operating in India. Experts say that could be one of the biggest launches in the history of worldwide communications.

However, Musk’s growing influence in world affairs is bringing new challenges. In Iran, SpaceX recently started offering the service for free to help people protesting against their government get online during blackouts. That puts the company right in the middle of another international conflict.

Rivals like Amazon’s Project Kuiper are planning their own big launches in late 2026. China is accelerating work on its own satellite network to compete with Starlink.

From a side project, Starlink has developed into Musk’s group of firms’ primary source of revenue and strategy. Controlling internet access is crucial for the global economy in 2026, just as it is for technology, as demonstrated by today’s success in banning illegal Russian terminals.

