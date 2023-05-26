SPACE ID price analysis: Bullish momentum resurfaces, propelling the ID price to $0.474

TL;DR Breakdown

The recent SPACE ID price analysis demonstrates a renewed upward movement as bullish momentum gains strength over the last few hours. The bulls are actively working towards recovery and have successfully pushed the price to $0.474 after persistent efforts. In the preceding days, the cryptocurrency’s value experienced unfavorable conditions with a downward trend line persisting over the course of a week. Notably, the coin experienced its highest loss in value on May 24, 2023. However, today the coin found support and initiated a recovery phase.

ID/USD 1-day price chart: $0.480 is the next key resistance level that ID is expected to face

The 1-day SPACE ID price analysis confirms a resurgence in the market, with the price experiencing a notable increase. The bulls have made a successful recovery, pushing the price to reach the $0.474 mark. Over the past week, the coin’s value has faced a consistent decline, resulting in a loss of 3.10 percent. However, the recent 24-hour period has seen a significant turnaround, with the coin gaining 4.71 percent in value. The bulls are actively working towards a full recovery, striving to regain control of the market.

ID/USD 24-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

The volatility is low for the cryptocurrency, which means that a further rise in price can be expected in the coming days. Whereas the upper and lower values of the Bollinger bands indicator are as follows; the upper band value is $0.519, representing resistance for ID, while the lower band is at $0.443, representing support. The moving average (MA) is trading at the $0.473 level below the current ID/USD price. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) curve has also turned upwards, and the score has reached index 41; the indicator is trading at an upwards curve, indicating the buying activity in the market.

SPACE ID price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

According to the 4-hour SPACE ID price analysis, there has been a remarkable improvement in the price since the end of the previous trading session. Although a minor correction was witnessed in the interim, bulls have regained control and are now advancing towards the next resistance level. Over the last four hours, the price has surged to $0.474, reinforcing the upward trend. The dominance of the bulls has been evident in recent hours, suggesting the possibility of further price increases throughout the day.

ID/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

The price has traveled above the moving average (MA) value, which is present at $0.457. The volatility is increasing on the 4-hour chart as the upper limit of the Bollinger bands is currently settled at $0.484, and the lower limit has reached down to the $0.440 level after expanding apart. The RSI indicator is also traveling at a steep upwards curve at index 58 due to the healthy buying activity, and we expect the RSI to increase further as the bullish momentum seems strong.

SPACE ID price analysis conclusion

Based on the SPACE ID price analysis, the bullish momentum is intensifying, with the coin surging upwards to $0.474 during the final hours of today’s trading session. It is anticipated that the price will continue to improve throughout the day. In fact, today’s upward price movement could potentially bring the price closer to the $0.508 resistance level. This suggests a positive outlook for the coin’s performance in the near term.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.