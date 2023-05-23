SPACE ID price analysis: ID price surges to $0.472, following an ascending trend

TL;DR Breakdown

The latest SPACE ID price analysis predicts that the ID price is poised for a bullish trend throughout the day. While the bears held control in recent days, inflicting damage on ID’s price and maintaining a downward trend, the scenario has changed today. The bulls have managed a steady comeback, albeit slow progress, elevating the price above the $0.473 level. This shift signals a prevailing upward trend dictating the market today.

ID/USD 1-day price chart: Strong bullish momentum boosts progress chances

Based on the 1-day SPACE ID price analysis, the bulls have taken the upper hand. Their strong bullish momentum has facilitated a remarkable recovery, pushing the price back up to $0.473 and registering a gain of at least 2.26 percent over the past 24 hours. This resurgence is highly encouraging for buyers, considering the previous downward trajectory. Today, the bulls have made an impressive comeback, propelling the price toward further upside movement. However, it’s important to note that the coin still reflects a 5.15 percent loss over the past week, largely due to the previously prevailing bearish trend.

ID/USD 24-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

Currently, the price of SPACE ID is positioned below the $0.480 moving average (MA) level. The volatility has been on a decline, with the upper Bollinger band value at $0.560 and the lower Bollinger band value at $0.430. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) score has experienced a slight improvement today, reaching 39 after previously nearing the oversold zone.

SPACE ID price analysis: Recent developments and further technical indications

According to the 4-hour SPACE ID price analysis, the bullish momentum has regained strength once again. Within the last four hours, the price has successfully surged to $0.473, marking a significant achievement for the bulls. This progress is noteworthy considering the significant losses experienced by cryptocurrency in recent days. The prospects for further advancement are improving, as evidenced by the price surpassing the moving average level of $0.467. However, it is important to note the emergence of selling pressure, which may turn the trend entirely, as observed during the past few days.

ID/USD 4-hours price chart. Source: Tradingview

Buyers have found renewed hope in the recent recovery following a prolonged period of setbacks. Additionally, the Bollinger Bands Indicator is reflecting a shift in values, with the upper band now at $0.489 and the lower band at $0.458. The RSI curve has shown improvement, reaching an index of 48 thanks to strong buying activity. However, the current selling pressure has caused a reversal in the RSI curve.

SPACE ID price analysis: Conclusion

Seizing the current opportunity, the bulls have successfully propelled the price to the $0.473 level in recent hours, as per SPACE ID price analysis. Although the overall trend in the past week has favored the bears, today has witnessed a shift in momentum. Notably, the price experienced significant improvement during the initial four hours of the trading session, which served as an encouraging development.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.