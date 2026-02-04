South Korea's KBank files 13 trademark applications related to stablecoin wallets.

The South Korean internet banking lender, Kbank, has filed 13 trademark applications for stablecoin wallet services, deepening its move into digital assets in preparation for a stock market debut in the first half of the year.

According to submissions seen in the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service website, KBank applied for trademark requests for names such as KSC Wallet, KSTA Wallet, Kstable Wallet, and Kbank SC Wallet.

The applications follow earlier trademark submissions related to stablecoin tickers in July 2025, a year after KBank’s second attempt to go public. The KIPRIS database classified the new filings under software supporting digital currency, cryptocurrency, stablecoin, crypto mining, and NFT-related software.

South Korea’s first online money lender is planning to list a public stock on the KOSPI on March 5, 2026, according to regulatory documents and local media reports.

In its registration filing, the bank said proceeds from the share sale would help boost its digital asset business, alongside other blockchain-based initiatives. The stablecoin-related trademarks indicate where part of that capital may be directed.

KBank’s current listing is its third attempt to enter the public markets, following its 2023 and 2024 IPOs, which were shelved due to tough market conditions and valuation concerns.

Some investment banking sources cited by local news outlet Chosun Biz said the bank plans to hold retail subscription sessions on Feb. 20 and 23, which precede the targeted March 5 debut. Ahead of domestic marketing, KBank and its underwriters conducted consecutive overseas deal roadshows in Hong Kong and Singapore starting on the 26th of next month.

From Feb. 2 through the end of institutional book-building on Feb. 10, KBank is running an intensive domestic investor campaign. According to its securities registration statement filed with the Financial Supervisory Service, institutional book-building runs from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10.

“IR for institutional investors wraps up around the middle of the book-building period,” the One securities industry source told Chosun. “Kbank scheduling IR through the final day of book-building appears to be a ‘last-ditch’ resolve to meet even one more institutional investor and persuade them to the end.”

Away from its IPO preparations, KBank recently signed an agreement with local blockchain firm BPMG, Thailand’s Kasikornbank, and Orbix Technology to build a stablecoin-based financial service between South Korea and Thailand.

“The goal is to deliver tangible benefits to customers in both Korea and Thailand through innovative financial infrastructure powered by blockchain technology. We will continue to expand into global markets based on a stable digital finance ecosystem,” KBank CEO Choi Woo-hyung said in an interview with the Korean Herald.

KBank shareholders pile pressure on the bank over compensation terms

Per a Tuesday report from Chosun, KBank’s partner and major shareholder BC Card has strongly influenced the decision to extend investor meetings through the full book-building period.

Before the current listing push, BC Card signed a shareholder agreement committing to compensate up to 110 billion won if the IPO price fails to meet financial investors’ expected returns.

In July 2021, KBank secured 725 billion won from financial investors, including Bain Capital, MBK Partners, MG Community Credit Cooperatives, and Com2uS, with shares issued at 6,500 won each.

KBank told investors at the time that it would pursue an IPO by July 2026 and deliver an internal rate of return of at least 8% annually. Looking at the basis of that commitment, the “eligible IPO” offer price needed to deliver a nearly 9,250 won return.

That amount is close to the upper end of KBank’s indicative price band of 8,300 to 9,500 won. If book-building proves weak and the final offer price lands at the lower end of 8,300 won, BC Card would need to cover a shortfall of about 950 won per share.

