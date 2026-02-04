🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
Track all markets on TradingView
KbankKRW

South Korea’s KBank files 13 trademark applications related to stablecoin wallets

3 mins read
907759
South Korea's KBank files 13 trademark applications related to stablecoin wallets.

Contents

1. KBank applies for stablecoin wallet trademarks ahead of IPO
2. KBank shareholders pile pressure on the bank over compensation terms
Share link:

In this post:

  • South Korea’s KBank has filed 13 trademarks for stablecoin wallet services as it ramps up digital asset plans ahead of a March 2026 KOSPI listing.
  • The neobank is intensifying investor outreach during book-building, amid pricing pressure and a shareholder compensation agreement tied to IPO returns.
  • KBank is also expanding cross-border blockchain finance, partnering with Kasikornbank and tech firms to build a stablecoin-based payment system for Korea–Thailand users.

The South Korean internet banking lender, Kbank, has filed 13 trademark applications for stablecoin wallet services, deepening its move into digital assets in preparation for a stock market debut in the first half of the year. 

According to submissions seen in the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service website, KBank applied for trademark requests for names such as KSC Wallet, KSTA Wallet, Kstable Wallet, and Kbank SC Wallet. 

The applications follow earlier trademark submissions related to stablecoin tickers in July 2025, a year after KBank’s second attempt to go public. The KIPRIS database classified the new filings under software supporting digital currency, cryptocurrency, stablecoin, crypto mining, and NFT-related software. 

KBank applies for stablecoin wallet trademarks ahead of IPO

South Korea’s first online money lender is planning to list a public stock on the KOSPI on March 5, 2026, according to regulatory documents and local media reports. 

In its registration filing, the bank said proceeds from the share sale would help boost its digital asset business, alongside other blockchain-based initiatives. The stablecoin-related trademarks indicate where part of that capital may be directed.

KBank’s current listing is its third attempt to enter the public markets, following its 2023 and 2024 IPOs, which were shelved due to tough market conditions and valuation concerns. 

Some investment banking sources cited by local news outlet Chosun Biz said the bank plans to hold retail subscription sessions on Feb. 20 and 23, which precede the targeted March 5 debut. Ahead of domestic marketing, KBank and its underwriters conducted consecutive overseas deal roadshows in Hong Kong and Singapore starting on the 26th of next month.

See also  Vechain Price Analysis: VET/USD retracement pushes for further bullish highs towards $0.0900

From Feb. 2 through the end of institutional book-building on Feb. 10, KBank is running an intensive domestic investor campaign. According to its securities registration statement filed with the Financial Supervisory Service, institutional book-building runs from Feb. 4 to Feb. 10.

“IR for institutional investors wraps up around the middle of the book-building period,” the One securities industry source told Chosun. “Kbank scheduling IR through the final day of book-building appears to be a ‘last-ditch’ resolve to meet even one more institutional investor and persuade them to the end.”

Away from its IPO preparations, KBank recently signed an agreement with local blockchain firm BPMG, Thailand’s Kasikornbank, and Orbix Technology to build a stablecoin-based financial service between South Korea and Thailand.

“The goal is to deliver tangible benefits to customers in both Korea and Thailand through innovative financial infrastructure powered by blockchain technology. We will continue to expand into global markets based on a stable digital finance ecosystem,” KBank CEO Choi Woo-hyung said in an interview with the Korean Herald.

KBank shareholders pile pressure on the bank over compensation terms

Per a Tuesday report from Chosun, KBank’s partner and major shareholder BC Card has strongly influenced the decision to extend investor meetings through the full book-building period. 

See also  US Senate approves legislation mandating reporting of investments in Chinese technologies

Before the current listing push, BC Card signed a shareholder agreement committing to compensate up to 110 billion won if the IPO price fails to meet financial investors’ expected returns. 

In July 2021, KBank secured 725 billion won from financial investors, including Bain Capital, MBK Partners, MG Community Credit Cooperatives, and Com2uS, with shares issued at 6,500 won each.

KBank told investors at the time that it would pursue an IPO by July 2026 and deliver an internal rate of return of at least 8% annually. Looking at the basis of that commitment, the “eligible IPO” offer price needed to deliver a nearly 9,250 won return.

That amount is close to the upper end of KBank’s indicative price band of 8,300 to 9,500 won. If book-building proves weak and the final offer price lands at the lower end of 8,300 won, BC Card would need to cover a shortfall of about 950 won per share. 

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan