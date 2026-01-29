Hong Kong-based OSL Group to expand stablecoin, payment business with $200M funding

OSL Group, Asia’s leading stablecoin trading and payment platform, has announced a $200 million equity financing round as it seeks to capitalize on growing demand for compliant digital asset infrastructure and accelerate its global expansion in the stablecoin and payment sectors.

The Hong Kong-based company, which trades on the city’s stock exchange, said on Thursday that the funding would strengthen its capital base and enable strategic acquisitions of licensed trading and payment entities worldwide.

The latest raise comes just months after OSL announced that it had secured $300 million via equity financing, with the group’s chief financial officer, Ivan Wong, stating that the funding would accelerate their global buildout in regulated payment infrastructure and access points.

This time around, Wong stated, “The market has strongly validated OSL Group’s strategic positioning within the stablecoin and payment space. This financing round will allow us to welcome more like-minded strategic and long-term investors.

Beyond strengthening our capital base and diversifying our shareholder structure, these funds will enable us to seize timely opportunities to acquire licensed trading and payment entities worldwide, further solidifying our first-mover advantage as we advance our compliance-driven global strategy.”

OSL has been expanding its footprint in recent months. On the first day of 2026, the company announced that it had completed its acquisition of Banxa Holdings, a global Web3 payment infrastructure provider that enables fiat-to-cryptocurrency transactions.

The deal is a huge boost to OSL’s payment processing capabilities, and it also expanded the company’s presence across multiple jurisdictions.

The company now holds over 40 trading and payment licenses across various markets, including the United States, Canada, the European Union, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

OSL has also launched OSL BizPay, a business-to-business payment solution designed to serve corporate and institutional clients seeking to integrate digital assets into their treasury operations. The platform aims to bridge traditional finance and digital currencies, enabling companies to conduct cross-border payments and settlements more efficiently.

It also launched USDGO, a US dollar-denominated stablecoin, in December 2025. The token, which is scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2026, is issued by Anchorage Digital and backed one-to-one by US dollar assets.

OSL positions USDGO as the cornerstone of its global payment infrastructure, targeting use cases including cross-border payments, treasury operations, and on-chain settlements.

Leveraging Hong Kong’s regulatory framework

OSL’s expansion plans come as Hong Kong continues to lead the way as the regional hub for regulated digital assets. The city launched a comprehensive stablecoin regulatory regime on August 1, 2025, administered by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), creating licensing requirements for stablecoin issuers operating in the territory.

At least 40 companies applied for stablecoin licenses under the new framework in 2025. Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan mentioned at the just-concluded World Economic Forum at Davos that the first batch of stablecoin issuer licenses is expected to go out in the first quarter of 2026.

There is also a licensing regime for crypto trading platforms operating in the special administrative region, and OSL was the first of 11 virtual asset trading platforms to have received a license from the Securities and Futures Commission so far.

