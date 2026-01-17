Anchorage Digital eyes $200M-$400M fundraising ahead of potential IPO

As it prepares for a potential IPO next year, Anchorage Digital is poised to raise between $200 million and $400 million. The company has claimed the money will help them grow and expand their services before share offerings begin publicly.

Based in New York, the company provides custody and security services for digital assets, including Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Its subsidiary, Anchorage Digital Bank, made history as the first federally chartered digital-asset bank in the United States, giving it official regulatory recognition.

Sources have said the company’s valuation has yet to be finalized. A spokesperson for Anchorage Digital declined to comment on fundraising efforts or IPO plans, citing their private nature.

Anchorage to launch its own stablecoins

Anchorage Digital Bank NA’s federal license allows it to issue stablecoins in the US under the GENIUS Act, which was signed into law in July. In September, the firm announced plans to partner with El Salvador-based Tether Holdings SA, the world’s biggest stablecoin issuer, to launch the USAT token for the US.

Thus, stablecoins are pegged to the US dollar and are backed by real money or other assets held by the bank. As a result, stablecoins have gained popularity as consumers and businesses can use digital currency without the worries of sudden price changes. Anchorage announced a major partnership with Tether, the world’s largest stablecoin company, in September. The partnership has culminated in a new stablecoin, USAT Stablecoin for the U.S. Market.

Nathan McCauley, the company’s chief executive, said Anchorage aims to expand its stablecoin team substantially over the next year. As digital dollars gain momentum and new regulations open up opportunities to develop innovative banking services.

Anchorage’s stablecoins are secure, reliable, and in compliance with all existing laws and regulations, and the company plans to hire experts in technology, finance, and compliance to conduct that work. Anchorage’s foray into stablecoins is also part of a larger trend in the cryptocurrency world.

In this context, real cryptocurrencies offer both the comfort and stability traditional currencies do — thus, financial institutions and investors are progressively looking to digital assets backed by real money.

Anchorage expands despite market challenges

According to Anchorage Digital, the year 2025 has been a year of growth for the company. That growth was achieved partly through acquisitions, new partnerships, and the launch of new services, including stablecoin issuance.

Those moves aim to keep the company at the forefront of digital money for large investors and institutions. “2025 was our year of scale. We made a series of acquisitions, inked major partnerships, and launched new business lines like stablecoin issuance to solidify our lead in institutional crypto,” an Anchorage spokesperson said in a statement.

The firm secured $350 million in funding from major investors, including KKR, Goldman Sachs, GIC, and Apollo, in late 2021. At that time, the company was valued at more than $3 billion.

Even though cryptocurrency prices, including Bitcoin, dropped later in October, Anchorage is moving forward with fundraising. Many crypto companies are going public, and some, like Tether, are raising record amounts of money.

