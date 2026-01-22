South Korean prosecutors lose $48M of seized digital assets

South Korean prosecutors lost approximately 70 billion won ($48 million) to a low-level phishing scam during a routine security check.

Despite South Korea’s increased efforts to stop cryptocurrency scams, the country’s officials are investigating yet another theft and attempting to recover some of the stolen funds.

South Korean prosecutors investigate loss of $48 million in seized Bitcoin

The Gwangju District Prosecutor’s Office in South Korea lost a massive amount of seized digital assets, including Bitcoin, that the government had taken during recent criminal investigations. The exact number of lost Bitcoins has not been officially confirmed, but internal reports from within the prosecutor’s office suggest the value is around 70 billion won (approximately $48 million).

The Gwangju District Prosecutor’s Office keeps seized cryptocurrency safe by storing private keys and passwords on mobile storage devices, such as USB drives. However, during a scheduled security check, an official accessed what is known as a “fake” or “scam” website while the USB device was in use.

This allowed hackers or malicious software to steal the digital keys. Without these keys, the prosecutor’s office can no longer access the Bitcoin. The office has launched an internal investigation to find out exactly how the security breach happened and if any money can be recovered.

South Korean authorities have been working hard to stop crypto scams since late 2025 and early 2026. In one instance, South Korean customs investigators broke up an international money laundering network on January 19 this year. That network had moved 148.9 billion won ($101.7 million) using cryptocurrency.

Cryptopolitan recently reported that South Korea’s Crime Fund Tracking Team exposed an illegal operation that had been running for four years and was responsible for the illegal exchange of about $113 million.

The Gwangju District Prosecutor’s Office is currently checking other seized assets to ensure no other funds have been compromised. For now, the $48 million in Bitcoin remains missing.

What are South Korea’s crypto seizure laws?

On December 11, 2025, the South Korean Supreme Court decided that Bitcoin held on centralized exchanges is “electronic property” with economic value. This means it can be legally seized under the Criminal Procedure Act, just like cash or physical property.

Due to this ruling, the amount of cryptocurrency being seized by the government has grown rapidly. Reports from the Financial Supervisory Service show that cryptocurrency seizures increased by 40% throughout 2025.

The South Korean government also recently lifted a nine-year ban that prevented corporations from investing in digital assets. Now, about 3,500 public companies can put up to 5% of their capital into the top 20 cryptocurrencies.

The ban was only removed this January, but Bitplanet already got a head start when it started gathering Bitcoin in October 2025 through a regulatory loophole. The company has already accumulated over 265 BTC and is targeting a total of 10,000 BTC.

