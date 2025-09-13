Solana treasuries claim 2% of SOL supply off the open market

Solana treasuries have increased their holdings and now hold 2% of SOL supply. On-chain data shows that around 16 Solana treasury firms hold roughly 11,739,00 SOL worth around $2.84 billion.

At the time of publication, Solana is currently exchanging hands at around $243, nearing its all-time high of above $293. On-chain data shows that the digital asset has surged by roughly 2.11% in the past 24 hours and nearly 19% in the past 30 days.

Institutions continue to bet on Solana

Companies continue to bet on Solana, with Sharps Technology, DeFi Development, and Upexi each holding over 2 million SOL. BIT Mining Limited announced plans this week to purchase an additional 17,221 SOL. The initiative will bring the company’s holdings to more than 44,000 SOL, worth around $9.95 million.

The firm shifted to Solana earlier in the year after revealing plans to raise up to $300 million to build a Solana treasury. The company’s plans aimed to transition it away from its legacy focus on Bitcoin, Ethereum Classic, Litecoin, and Dogecoin mining.

BIT Mining also revealed plans to convert all its existing crypto holdings into SOL, with funds to be raised in phases depending on market conditions. The company’s chair and COO, Bo Yu, said the firm sees continued value in strengthening its presence within the Solana ecosystem. He also acknowledged that validator operations will remain central to BIT Mining Limited’s strategy of securing the SOL network and capturing staking rewards.

Galaxy Digital, Jump Crypto, and Multicoin Capital revealed plans on August 25 to raise about $1 billion for a new Solana-focused treasury vehicle. Cantor Fitzgerald will also be advising on the deal.

The trio plans to acquire a publicly traded entity to form one of the largest corporate reserves dedicated to Solana. The initiative aims to surpass the size of all existing treasuries.

Upexi stakes its SOL holdings

Adding to the momentum, DeFi Development also increased its Solana holdings with an additional purchase of 191,141 SOL on September 5. The company spent roughly $39.76 million to purchase the digital assets at an average price of $202.76 each.

The initiative also lifted the company’s total holdings above 2 million SOL, valued at $412 million. DeFi Development also revealed plans to stake its full position for yield.

Upexi has also emerged as one of the largest Solana corporate holders with nearly 18,000 tokens. The firm revealed its Solana treasury strategy in April and now has holdings of over 2 million SOL valued at $447 million. The supply chain company said the figure reflects unrealized gains of $142 million.

Upexi has staked most of its digital assets to generate an annual yield of around 8%. At the time of publication, the company’s daily staking rewards reached $105,000.

The consumer products company also introduced an adjusted AOL per share metric to reflect the effect of capital issuance, staking income, and discounted locked SOL purchases. Upexi’s adjusted SOL per share at the time of publication surged by 56% to 0.0197 ($4.37).

The company’s chief strategy officer, Brian Rudick, acknowledged that Upexi’s capital issuances have continued growth in SOL per share, suggesting treasury management success. Upexi’s CEO, Allan Marshall, stated that recent weeks saw increased treasury performance and higher visibility through participation in finance conferences.

The firm also said its new metric accounts for its three value accrual mechanisms of capital issuance, staking revenue, and discounted locked SOL purchases. The company’s stockholders also approved an increase in the number of shares it may issue under its equity line.

Rudick also revealed that the Tampa-based firm has closed three capital raises so far and has raised its Solana per share by 129% since starting the strategy. He also noted that staking discounted token purchases and capital issuance have created multiple avenues for shareholder value.

