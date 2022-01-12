TL;DR Breakdown

Solana price analysis is bearish today as we expect a reversal to follow after another test of upside today. Likely bulls are now exhausted and SOL/USD is ready to push lower again.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The market has seen bullish momentum return over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, has gained 2.84 percent, while Ethereum a substantial 5.05 percent. Solana (SOL) saw similar results, with a gain of 5.05 percent.

Solana price movement in the last 24 hours: Solana retraced the previous decline

SOL/USD traded in a range of $134.64 – $143.78, indicating substantial volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 23.17 percent, totaling $1.612 billion, while the total market cap trades around $44.33 billion, ranking the coin in 5th place overall.

SOL/USD 4-hour chart: SOL rejects more upside

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Solana price making another attempt to test upside met with resistance around $144.

The Solana price action has seen previous bearish momentum calm down over the past days. Once SOL/USD declined by around 20 percent, support was found at $133 on the 7th of January.

The following reaction higher set resistance at $148, which is yet to be reached again as lower highs were set since. On Monday, SOL/USD moved to retest the $133 support again, establishing slightly lower low, before returning higher.

Yesterday, the Solana price action peaked at $143, with another quick spike higher seen today. Since only a slightly higher local high was set, we assume the market is ready to reverse to the downside again.

Solana Price Analysis: Conclusion

Solana price analysis is bearish today as the market has peaked at around $144. Likely SOL/USD is now ready to decline again, potentially looking to set a higher low.

