Solana price analysis is bearish for today.

SOL/USD set a lower high overnight.

Solana targets the $58 support next.

Solana price analysis is bearish for today as the market set another lower high overnight and currently starts to move lower again. Therefore, we expect SOL/USD to reach further downside later today and target the $58 mark next.

Cryptocurrency heat map. Source: Coin360

The cryptocurrency market traded with a slight loss over the last 24 hours. The market leader, Bitcoin, has lost 0.75 percent, while Ethereum remains flat. Solana (SOL) has seen a loss of 0.23 percent.

Solana price movement in the last 24 hours: Solana sets a lower high at $74

SOL/USD traded in a range of $66.26 – $73.98, indicating a substantial amount of volatility over the last 24 hours. Trading volume has declined by 6.37 percent and totals $1.64 billion, while the total market cap trades around $19.72 billion, ranking the coin in 10th place overall.

SOL/USD 4-hour chart: SOL ready for a further downside?

On the 4-hour chart, we can see the Solana price starting to move lower again, which should lead towards more downside later today./

The Solana price action saw a strong advance over the past month. From the $22.5 low set on the 20th of July, SOL/USD advanced by more than 250 percent until strong resistance was found around the $80 mark.

Last week, we saw bulls slow down their advance, with only slightly higher highs set at first. On Tuesday, SOL attempted another push higher, setting a lower high, indicating that the market is ready for a substantial retracement over the next weeks.

This Solana price action development was followed by a further decline over the last days. SOL/USD broke past the $70 mark and started to move in increasingly more bearish momentum, indicating that we could see the $58 previous all-time high retested as a support by the end of this week.

Solana Price Analysis: Conclusion

Solana price analysis is bearish today as bears continue to push the market lower after another lower high was set overnight. Therefore, we expect SOL/USD to continue to decline and move towards a retest of the $58 previous all-time high later this week.

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.