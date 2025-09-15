FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Solana creators bagged $19.3M from Pump.Fun streams

1. Pump.fun creator earnings spike
2. Wall Street piles into Solana
  • Solana creators earned $19.3M on Pump.fun streams last week.
  • Pump.fun’s relaunched streaming feature has gone viral, boosting its PUMP token.
  • Forward Industries raised $1.65B for a Solana treasury, joining Galaxy, Multicoin, and others.

Solana (SOL) is gaining attention again in the market, backed by creator activity on Pump.fun and some fresh moves by Forward Industries on Wall Street. Last week, creators on Pump.fun earned over $19 million in fees while SOL price spiked by 17%. 

Ethereum, which has been leading the altcoin rally, saw Solana outperforming it and flashing bullish sentiments for the ecosystem. Ethereum price remained up by more than 4% in the last 30 days while SOL price jumped by almost 30% in the same time.

Pump.fun creator earnings spike

Pump.fun first debuted its streaming feature in 2024 but paused it following reports of unsafe live sessions. This even included self-harm stunts. After a controlled reintroduction in 2025 with stricter moderation, the feature was rolled out to all users. The results have been immediate, Pump.fun now ranks close to 1% of Twitch’s channels and 10% of Kick’s.

Adam shared the data from Dune for the first 7 days of the Pump.fun fee structure change. It saw $15.5 million in creator fees being claimed. He categorized the top 25 creator fee claimers before September 10. It involves 5 streamers, 9 serial deployers and 11 one-hit wonders. The earnings ranged from $70K to $177K.

He added that more than 46.7k wallets claimed creator fees at that time, which is up by over 50% from the previous week. Adam highlighted that Gainzy claimed $108K in creator fees over that period. 

The platform’s native PUMP token recently breached a $3 billion market cap. This milestone came in just two months after raising nearly $600 million in a 12-minute ICO. Viral streams and creator fees have been key growth drivers, with $19.3M earned by creators last week alone. Earlier, Cryptopolitan reported that PUMP managed to recover its ICO price as whales decided to accumulate.

Wall Street piles into Solana

Wall Street-backed Forward Industries has emerged as a major Solana treasury player. The publicly traded firm raised $1.65 billion in cash and stablecoin commitments with backing from Galaxy Digital, Multicoin Capital, and Jump Crypto. Combined with DeFi Technologies and Neptune Digital, these four entities now control over 2.82 million SOL (approx worth $577 million). Data shows that Forward Industries holds 1.45M SOL, Galaxy Digital has 1.35M SOL, while DeFi Technologies and Neptune Digital hold 12.8k SOL and Neptune Digital 9.6K, respectively.

Solana’s broader ecosystem is finding ways to expand. Metaplex launched Uniform Price Auctions for fairer token launches, while Squads Protocol opened its Grid developer platform to all users. Moonbirds recorded the largest RWA physical collectible sale on Solana with $1.7 million in 24 hours. Centrifuge brought institutional-grade assets to Solana DeFi, listing deJAAA and deTRSY on Raydium and Kamino Finance. Stablecoin issuance hit an all-time high of $13.3 billion.

