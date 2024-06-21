Loading...

Solana blockchain captures 60% of new DeX trading volume in May

Solana blockchain dominates DeX

Contents
1. Solana blockchain achieves impressive growth in the Blockchain space
2. Solana’s Architecture compares to Apple’s macOS.
In this post:

  • The Solana blockchain captured 60% of new DeX trading volume in May, leading to a 24% increase in market share in 2024.
  • According to Pantera Capital’s report, the network’s DeX market share has recorded a 50% increase since January 2024.
  • The Solana blockchain has progressively become more favorable for memecoins in the market, thanks to low network fees

According to Pantera Capital, the Solana blockchain captured an increase of 60% in the trading volume of Dex, becoming a major contender against Ethereum. The network has been dubbed the macOS of blockchain due to its architecture. The Solana ecosystem has become favorable for new tokens in the market, particularly memecoins.

Also read: Binance faces U.S. court again over crypto securities allegations

Solana blockchain comes second only to Ethereum in terms of trading volume on decentralized exchanges. Solana captured 25% of the total crypto trading volume in May on Decentralized Exchanges. Pantera Capital’s report shows this increase can be attributed to the memecoin trading boom on Solana DeXs and its architecture.

Solana blockchain achieves impressive growth in the Blockchain space

Data compiled by venture capital firm Pantera Capital reveals that Solana recorded an incremental trading volume of over 60% in Decentralized Exchanges(DeXs) in May. The Solana blockchain accounts for 85% of all new tokens traded on DeXs since the beginning of the year.

According to data from DefiLlama, the Solana L1 network accounted for 25% of the total trading volume on DeXs last month, while Ethereum controlled 31% of the $179 billion of digital assets trading on DeXs. The Solana blockchain’s market share has increased by more than 40% in 2024.

Solana gained traction in the past few months due to its high throughput and low transaction costs, which make it favorable for scaling Layer-2 DeX platforms.

Since January, the network has seen significant growth in the volume of new tokens, surpassing major chains like BNB Smart Chain. 

Solana’s Architecture compares to Apple’s macOS. 

According to Pantera, the surge can be attributed to Solana’s monolithic architecture, similar to the approach taken by Apple’s macOS, which integrates hardware and software for advanced performance.

Pantera Capital reported that Solana’s architecture has accelerated retail activity in the last quarter. The Solana architecture’s roadmap is geared towards enhancing every component of its own blockchain, similar to Apple’s vertical integration approach in macOS. An excerpt from the hedge fund’s report read,

 “The increase in market share is emerging from traders who speculate on memecoins and are drawn to the network by the low transaction fees.”

From Cat-themed memecoins to politically inspired tokens, the network has seen increased liquidity as more optimistic traders seek to capitalize on these currencies. The surge in Solana-based tokens mirrors the L1 strength in retail usage. 

Pantera, one of Solana’s investors, also noted in their report that unique active addresses had risen by over one million by May; as a result, priority fees had grown by over $50 million in March 2024.

Also read: Solana Price Prediction 2024-2030: Is SOL a Good Investment?

The network’s performance has a ripple effect on the SOL token. According to CoinMarket Cap, the token’s price has risen by more than 700% in the past year and is currently trading at $123 at the time of writing.

 

Cryptopolitan reporting by Collins J. Okoth

Subjects tagged in this post:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

