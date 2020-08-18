Blockchain fintech firm for sports and creators of the fan token, voting and rewards app Socios.com announced the launch of their socios Visa card. The card, a Visa debit card would enable users to make deposit into their EUR or GBP wallet on Socios.com, topping up their balance and making payments for goods and services as with any traditional payments card.

The Socios visa card according to a statement released by Socios is powered by Railsbank’s pioneering open banking platform and would be made available for users soon. The Visa card comes also with an IBAN and will be available in 26 countries in the European Economic Area for a start, before expanding to additional markets.

Empowering fans to be more than fans with Socios Visa card

As the visa card prepares to launch, it features a message ‘I AM MORE THAN A FAN’ on its overlay. The card would improve fans status and open doors for them to enjoy other benefits. With some of the socios visa card not branded, limited edition of club-branded card would be created for leading Fan Token Holders.

Primarily, Socios.com empowers sports speculators to ‘Be More Than A Fan’ as they are able to vote in club polls and earn rewards through digital assets known as Fan Tokens. The blockchain firm has worked alongside professional football clubs like FC Barcelona that recently launched their $BAR Fan Token, Juventus, Paris Saint-Germain, Atlético de Madrid, AS Roma, Galatasaray, CA Independiente, UFC and esports team OG.

Reportedly, around 50 more sporting firms are to work alongside the platform this year with four more clubs to launch Fan Tokens on 25th of August.

Alexandre Dreyfus, CEO and Founder of Chiliz and Socios.com said that The Socios VISA debit card is the last mile between the club and its fans.

Dreyfus acknowledges that fan could possibly enjoy greater recognition getting financial boosts and reward points while boosting their fan status for making purchases linked to the clubs they love.”