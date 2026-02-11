🔥 Trade with Pros on Discord → 21 Days Free (No Card)JOIN FREE
CNYSMICUSD

China’s top chipmaker holds revenue steady as AI growth offsets weak orders

2 mins read
912022
China’s top chipmaker holds revenue steady as AI growth offsets weak orders.

Contents

1. SMIC ships more wafers because strong AI demand keeps its factories busy
2. SMIC earns less profit because phone orders are weaker and costs are higher
Share link:

In this post:

  • SMIC’s revenue rose 16.2% to $9.3 billion as strong demand for AI chips kept its factories busy.
  • The company shipped 21% more wafers and raised some prices because its plants are running near full capacity.
  • Profits were pressured by weak smartphone chip orders and higher costs, even as global chip sales continue to grow.

China’s largest contract chipmaker, Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp (SMIC), said increasing demand for chips used in artificial intelligence will keep its revenue stable even as chip orders from smartphones and other low-end electronics grow weaker.

The company reported a rise in wafer shipments and higher factory adoption, but also warned that chip production for consumer electronics is slowing as industries focus more on AI production.

SMIC ships more wafers because strong AI demand keeps its factories busy

SMIC said its revenue in 2026 increased by 16.2% year over year to $9.3 billion, driven by strong demand for AI chips, enabling the company to grow even as other parts of the market slowed. The company stated that net profit jumped 39% to $685.1 million because it shipped more wafers and ran its manufacturing plants closer to full capacity.

In 2025, SMIC shipped 21% more wafers, totaling 9.7 million units, compared to 8 million units shipped in 2024. The company’s plants are currently operating near maximum capacity, with factory use rising by 8% to 93.5% because demand is strong enough to run the machinery almost around the clock.

The tariffs imposed by the U.S. on China in 2025 made it imperative for China to encourage its industries to produce their own chips rather than rely on external sources. The need has increased as more local companies rely on local sources rather than external ones, thereby boosting demand for SMIC.

See also  Cloudflare fingers database error in outage that took 20% of the internet offline

SMIC’s factories have become so busy that the company has started increasing prices by about 10% on some production lines, underscoring how demand for AI-related and power-management chips keeps growing.

SMIC earns less profit because phone orders are weaker and costs are higher

Even as SMIC continues to benefit from strong AI demand, its profit fell short of analysts’ expectations due to weaker orders for low-end products. As a result, the company’s Hong Kong-listed shares dropped by about 3% after it released its earnings report, and investors noticed the weaker profit result.

During the earnings call, the company’s co-CEO, Zhao Haijun, stated that orders from smartphone manufacturers and other makers of low-end electronics are being “squeezed.” This is because the global chip industry is prioritizing the development of advanced chips for artificial intelligence, leaving less room for simpler chips that once made up a large part of the industry.

This challenge is made all the more difficult by the semiconductor industry’s current shortage of critical memory chips. In their race to produce better and better chips for AI data centers, they are consuming more and more manufacturing resources and wafer capacity, thereby driving up the cost of chip supply chains across the board.

See also  China’s EV insurance market bleeds billions as claims surge

Because memory chips and wafer space are harder to obtain, several businesses, including smartphone manufacturers, have already been forced to scale back their planned production. That represents another decrease in demand for lower-end chips, adding more pressure on companies like SMIC.

Nevertheless, Zhao stated that SMIC remains well-positioned in the current industry cycle. In addition, the company is prepared to address any urgent market needs to support revenue growth in 2026. SMIC believes that, despite its challenges, there are long-term opportunities driven by AI and China’s push for local chip production.

Meanwhile, the broader AI bubble continues to evolve the global semiconductor market. In fact, worldwide semiconductor sales set a record high of $791.7 billion during 2025. It is expected that semiconductor sales could reach $1 trillion in 2026, clearly indicating the influence of AI on the next phase of semiconductor market evolution.

Join a premium crypto trading community free for 30 days - normally $100/mo.

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan