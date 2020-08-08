Slovenians are presently turning to digital assets to make a good return after it was confirmed that over 1,000 locations around the country now accept Bitcoin.

Cafes and restaurants are presently leading the pack as statistics show Slovenia crypto adoption rate has increased massively.

Major service providing firms now accept digital assets as payments. Announcing the numbers, Gocrypto said that almost all investments, including saloons, supermarkets, and others, are on the very long list for outfits accepting crypto.

In their analysis, Gocrypto positioned that you can be moving around, wanting a snack, and paying for it with a digital asset.

Slovenia crypto adoption rate surge as outlets springs up

Going by the data on the Gocrypto’s platform, the firm has different branches across 15 countries all around the globe. The firm allows users to buy up to 150,000 different products on its platform.

According to their statistics, the firm has branches in Argentina and Columbia in South America, while the firm is also present in Portugal, Slovenia, and some other European countries.

Gocrypto boasts multiple payment terminals on its payments network as customers can use different kinds of crypto assets to pay for services or goods. The firm also notes that it pays merchants on their platform in their respective traditional currency.

Presently, Gocrypto is present on the Elly wallet app among some other wallets.

Online traders prefer to accept crypto as payments

A recent documentary that was released on YouTube by top Bitcoin firm, Bitcoin.com, showed that Slovenia has an economy that favors the adoption of assets hence the rate at which Slovenia crypto adoption rose.

In the video, it talked about various strategic places where one can buy goods with crypto. Presently, the top echelons in the country are trying to test out the crypto locations.

With Slovenia crypto adoption witnessing a massive surge, it is only a matter of time before crypto replaces the traditional currency. Across Slovenia, traders on the different online platforms now choose to accept digital assets over traditional currency.