Slothana Meme Coin Hits All Time High After HTX Listing

Hot new meme coin Slothana (SLOTH) has been making waves lately, with its price soaring to an all-time high earlier today.

This high came just after SLOTH was listed on HTX – one of the world’s top ten crypto exchanges by daily trading volume.

SLOTH Soars on HTX Listing as Market Cap Hits $90M

Today has been huge for Slothana holders.

The token hit a major milestone by being listed on the popular HTX centralized exchange (CEX), which regularly handles over $1.7 billion in daily trading volume.

When the SLOTH/USDT pair went live at noon UTC, the token’s price began to rally and soared to a new record value of $0.059.

While SLOTH has pulled back to around $0.048 since then, likely due to profit-taking after the initial frenzy, the numbers are still impressive.

These numbers include a $90 million market cap with over 36,000 SLOTH holders now onboard.

In the past 24 hours alone, more than $36 million in spot trading volume was recorded across both DEXs and CEXs.

Speaking of CEXs, SLOTH is now listed on five of them, including Poloniex, XT.com, and Bitrue.

With that kind of momentum, some traders speculate that a listing on an industry-leading exchange like OKX, Bybit, or even Binance could be next.

If that happens, the hype around SLOTH could go into overdrive. The token can be bought on HTX now

Slothana Community Buzzes About HTX Listing, CoinPoker Tournament, & Burn Mechanism

Today’s HTX listing is a huge deal for Slothana and its community of holders.

The exchange has a massive user base of 10 million traders and offices worldwide, from Hong Kong to the U.S.

Founder Leon Li has built up a huge following, especially in crypto hotbeds like South Korea, which has fueled much of this year’s bull market.

With over 500 tokens available for trading, getting listed on a tier-1 exchange like HTX is a major validation of Slothana’s potential – and a sign that the token is gaining serious traction.

But that’s not all.

Slothana’s community received more exciting news last week when the team at CoinPoker set up a #SLOTHSUNDAY tournament.

This tournament boasts a guaranteed $10,000 prize pool and free entry for all SLOTH holders.

Plus, there are additional SLOTH prizes for those who knock out their opponents.

If that wasn’t enough, Slothana’s team has even launched a burn mechanism that destroys $1 million worth of SLOTH for every $0.01 gain in the token’s price.

The aim is to create a deflationary model that benefits SLOTH holders in the long run.

Will Slothana Be the Next Big Meme Coin on Solana?

All signs point to Slothana being the next meme coin sensation on the Solana blockchain.

Just look at the stats – SLOTH is currently the #2 trending token on DEXTools.io and was the 16th most visited crypto on CoinMarketCap over the past day.

The buzz around SLOTH has even started spilling over into the mainstream.

This includes shoutouts from high-profile figures like legendary poker pro Tony G, who has over 82,000 Twitter followers.

When personalities of that stature begin to talk about a token, it hints that it has entered the mainstream consciousness.

However, Slothana’s momentum isn’t stopping there.

Respected crypto media outlet 99Bitcoins named Slothana one of their top five meme coin picks in a recent YouTube video that has been viewed over 17,000 times.

SLOTH was also described as a “must-buy” meme coin by No Bs Crypto – a YouTuber with 83,000 subscribers.

Putting all this together, can SLOTH replicate the viral success of other Solana meme coins before it, like BONK or WIF?

Only time will tell, but the signs are definitely pointing in the right direction.

