Solana Meme Coin Sealana Skyrockets As SOL Price Jumps 22% 

Solana has bounced back into action with a 21% surge on the weekly chart.

The coin is priced at $178 now, with a market cap of $79 billion.

But Solana is not the only gainer to make headlines. Solana meme coins Sealana and Dogeverse have been capitalizing on the SOLrally to record new presale milestones.

Why is the SOL Price Going Up?

The SOL buying frenzy was sparked by Phantom Wallet’s rise to the third position on the Apple App Store in the utility category.

Solana 7-day price action, CoinMarketCap

According to crypto commentators, SOL is awaiting a bullish price action over the next few days. The increasing use of the wallet indicates the broader adoption of the Solana ecosystem.

Phantom Wallet began as a Solana-only wallet, although it has expanded to more users over time. One of the key attractive features of Phantom Wallet is its self-custodial nature, which allows users to retain control over their keys.

The collapse of exchanges like FTX and notorious hacks have urged investors to store their tokens in self-custodial wallets instead of crypto exchanges.

Another fuel for the recent price action of SOL is the growing interest in Solana meme coins. The rising traffic to new projects like Sealana hints at a meme coin mania.

Sealana Presale Hits the $2M Milestone

Sealana (SEAL) is one of the hottest meme coins this season.

The chubby seal is gaining traction, and is widely predicted to be the next meme coin of 2024. Sealana lives a lethargic, yet stimulating life in his mom’s basement.

The new meme coin icon’s illustrations take inspiration from the popular Gamer Guy on South Park TV. The reference outside the crypto market is intended to spread the meme coin wave into the traditional markets.

In true meme coin fashion, Sealana does not offer real-world utility.

But that has only expedited traffic to the ongoing presale of $SEAL tokens.

Multichain Infrastructure, Promising Investment Outlook

Sealana is going multichain to allow investors to buy the token on Ethereum, in addition to Solana.

👋Hey, y'all! 🇺🇸



We heard some of you are having some troubles buying $SEAL ❌ So, to make it easier for some of you lizard skin liberals, we’re making $SEAL #MultiChain allowing ya’ll to buy on #Ethereum! So grab a cold one, sit down and we’ll tell ya’ll how to fill your truck… pic.twitter.com/3dsuUScSbw — Sealana (@Sealana_Token) May 9, 2024

Users can claim the tokens or have them airdropped to wallets only after the completion of the presale. The claim dates will be announced on Sealana’s official website or social channels.

Influential YouTube analysts have come forward with positive price outlooks for the new meme coin sensation. My Financial Friend and Jacob Bury recently featured the meme coin in their videos. They highlight the core thematic elements of the token that stand out from the dog-dominated meme coin market.

The Next Dogwifhat?

Dogwifhat (WIF) has climbed close to 1500% since January this year.

The token kindled the Solana meme coin craze in the crypto market. Although WIF has no relevant use cases, it is one of the most successful meme coins ever to enter the market.

Dogwifhat all-time price action, CoinMarketCap



WIF’s success was followed by the turbocharged performance of tokens like Bonk, Cat in a dogs world, Slerf, and GameStop to name just a few.

The trend went on to prove that the meme coin market is becoming more receptive to creative new themes that diverge from the dog coin elements.

If the presale momentum is any sign, Sealana is about to join the list. It unlocks the same viral energy.

The Sealana community on Twitter has exploded to 4861 users since its launch last month. The organic engagement on the quirky posts indicates the growing community strength of the project. And the Telegram account has grown to 4796 members so far.

After the presale, Sealana tokens will be available for purchase on popular crypto exchanges. If it explodes 20X to 30X like iconic Solana meme coins that preceded it, early presale investors are looking at generous returns.

Visit the Sealana Presale

Last Chance to Buy: Multichain Meme Coin Dogeverse Nears Sell-out

Multichain meme coin Dogeverse is about to sell out its presale.

The sensational presale is now in the final stage, having raised more than $15M already.

Dogeverse tells the story of Cosmo the Doge, who is traversing across six blockchains. The multichain infrastructure allows the project to unlock diverse blockchain functionalities and optimise the user experience.

In addition, Dogeverse taps into the speculative potential of six blockchains.

Visit the Dogeverse Presale