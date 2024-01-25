SK Hynix Shifts Focus to High-End AI Memory Chips, Achieves Surprise Profit

Leading memory chip manufacturer SK Hynix Inc has set its sights on the high-end memory semiconductor market, driven by the growing demand for artificial intelligence (AI) chipsets. The company’s bold move comes after it reported a remarkable operating profit of 346 billion won ($259.8 million) for the fourth quarter of 2023, surprising industry analysts and marking its first operating profit since Q3 2022.

SK Hynix’s decision to prioritize high-end memory semiconductors for AI applications proved a game-changer. The company, the world’s second-largest memory chip producer, attributes its impressive financial performance to this strategic shift. The surge in revenue, which soared by 47% in the October-December quarter, exceeded market expectations.

CFO Kim Woohyun stated, “We achieved a turnaround…following a protracted downturn, thanks to our technological leadership in the AI memory space.” He emphasized that SK Hynix aims to “grow into a total AI memory provider.”

HBM3 chips: A driving force behind SK Hynix’s success

SK Hynix’s advanced Dynamic Random-Access Memory (DRAM) chips, particularly the high bandwidth memory (HBM) chips, have become highly sought-after components in the graphic processing units (GPUs) produced by industry giant Nvidia and other key players in the AI sector. These GPUs are crucial for processing extensive data volumes in generative AI applications.

The company reported a significant increase in sales of its HBM3 chips, which it developed ahead of competitors. The demand for these chips is expected to grow, driven by clients such as Nvidia, cloud service providers, and prominent tech companies incorporating AI functionalities into their devices.

Industry analysts forecast a promising future for SK Hynix as it maintains its lead in HBM chip development. Greg Roh, the head of research at Hyundai Motor Securities, noted that the demand for HBM chips is so robust that clients are struggling to secure sufficient supplies. He estimated that HBM chips could account for 15% of industry-wide DRAM sales in 2024, up from 8% in 2023.

Moreover, SK Hynix is poised to continue its success with plans to commence mass production of HBM3E, the next iteration of its high bandwidth memory chips, in the year’s first half. The company is also actively developing the next-generation HBM4 chip, ensuring it stays at the forefront of AI memory technology.

Market response and outlook

Despite the upbeat outlook for AI memory chips, SK Hynix’s shares experienced a 2.6% decrease in value during afternoon trading. Analysts attribute this drop to profit-taking by investors, highlighting the market’s sensitivity to short-term fluctuations.

Looking ahead, SK Hynix anticipates that chip prices will improve in the broader market as clients need to restock their inventories and manufacturers continue to reduce production of legacy chips. Bigger rival Samsung Electronics is also expected to report improving memory chip demand when it releases its detailed fourth-quarter results on January 31.

SK Hynix’s strategic pivot towards high-end AI memory semiconductors has yielded remarkable results, with the company achieving an unexpected operating profit. The increasing demand for AI-related applications, especially for its HBM3 chips, positions SK Hynix for continued growth in the AI memory sector. With plans to introduce HBM3E and develop HBM4, the company is well-positioned to remain a dominant player in the dynamic semiconductor industry. However, as investor sentiment remains sensitive, the company must navigate market fluctuations carefully to sustain its impressive performance.