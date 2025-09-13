ShibaSwap goes multi-chain.

Shiba Inu’s decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap, has rolled out a major update. According to the exchange, the latest enhancement delivers a multi-layered upgrade focused on efficiency, accessibility, and ecosystem expansion. Its standout feature is a native cross-chain swap, tackling one of DeFi’s biggest pain points — seamless asset transfers across different blockchains.

Shibizens, speaking for the Shiba Inu community, called the update a move toward simplicity. He commented, “The Shiba Inu development team has delivered a complete redesign prioritizing usability and cohesion over feature overload.”

Shiba Inu centralized its liquidity management

ShibaSwap update introduces a single homepage trading module that unites same-chain and cross-chain swaps. Users can now carry out complex cross-network trades entirely within the ShibaSwap interface. The cross-chain swaps currently link Ethereum to major chains like Polygon, and Shibarium is set to join next.

Additionally, the platform now relies on Smart Routing technology, which evaluates several trading paths in real time and recommends either the cheapest route to minimize gas fees or the fastest route for quick settlement.

Liquidity management has also been centralized through a new dashboard called Positions. This feature unifies both regular and concentrated liquidity pools in a single interface. It also permits users to take fees as soon as they’re earned while ensuring that their principal remains totally invested in order to generate returns. Moreover, the platform simplified creating liquidity positions into an easily replicated three-step process for a consistent flow in all pools, similar to the Leash V2 migration

With liquidity portfolio updates, users can now manage V1 and V2 liquidity pools using a single unified workflow, according to the platform. It’s easy to add or remove liquidity and earn rewards, which leads to efficient and intuitive portfolio management.

It also revamped the Explore page, which is now an interactive analytics hub. Investors can sort by chain, liquidity, and volume, making it easier to spot potential trades. With upgraded mobile functionality, users can research and execute trades anytime.

Community representatives believe ShibaSwap could have more growth

According to community representative Lucie, ShibaSwap’s newest version transforms it into a true cross-chain trading venue. She claimed users can trade on Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, and more, with routing options prioritizing lower fees or faster settlements. Lucie noted that ShibaSwap’s UI adopted a contemporary look, using layered transparency to create a cleaner, more intuitive experience.

Mobile responsiveness have been strengthened, and new filtering and sorting features now allow traders to find new ways to uncover market and pool activities.

The combined dashboard gives liquidity providers a uniform way of managing capital, while integrated analytics offers traders real-time market insights. Lucie believes ShibaSwap is now primed for cross-chain growth and Shibarium integration, making SHIB a true blend of culture and infrastructure.

See also Crypto markets slip after 911K Jobs data revision Shibikens also mentioned that the update of the exchange is not just a mere visual redesign, but rather a conscious effort to “reach out to more users.” By bringing a cleaner interface, consolidated tools, and more analytics, ShibaSwap seeks to make DeFi inherently more accessible.

