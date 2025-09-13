FREE REPORT: A New Way to Earn Passive Income in 2025 DOWNLOAD
Track all markets on TradingView
ETHSHIB

ShibaSwap goes multi-chain

2 mins read
807427
ShibaSwap goes multi-chain.

Contents

1. Shiba Inu centralized its liquidity management
2. Community representatives believe ShibaSwap could have more growth
Share link:

In this post:

  • ShibaSwap has introduced a cross-chain upgrade.
  • The exchange introduced a new dashboard called “Positions” to manage liquidity.
  • Shibikens says the update could attract users.

Shiba Inu’s decentralized exchange, ShibaSwap, has rolled out a major update. According to the exchange, the latest enhancement delivers a multi-layered upgrade focused on efficiency, accessibility, and ecosystem expansion. Its standout feature is a native cross-chain swap, tackling one of DeFi’s biggest pain points — seamless asset transfers across different blockchains.

Shibizens, speaking for the Shiba Inu community, called the update a move toward simplicity. He commented, “The Shiba Inu development team has delivered a complete redesign prioritizing usability and cohesion over feature overload.”

Shiba Inu centralized its liquidity management

ShibaSwap update introduces a single homepage trading module that unites same-chain and cross-chain swaps. Users can now carry out complex cross-network trades entirely within the ShibaSwap interface. The cross-chain swaps currently link Ethereum to major chains like Polygon, and Shibarium is set to join next.

Additionally, the platform now relies on Smart Routing technology, which evaluates several trading paths in real time and recommends either the cheapest route to minimize gas fees or the fastest route for quick settlement.

Liquidity management has also been centralized through a new dashboard called Positions. This feature unifies both regular and concentrated liquidity pools in a single interface. It also permits users to take fees as soon as they’re earned while ensuring that their principal remains totally invested in order to generate returns. Moreover, the platform simplified creating liquidity positions into an easily replicated three-step process for a consistent flow in all pools, similar to the Leash V2 migration

See also  THORChain founder suspected to be victim of $1.2 million exploit

With liquidity portfolio updates, users can now manage V1 and V2 liquidity pools using a single unified workflow, according to the platform. It’s easy to add or remove liquidity and earn rewards, which leads to efficient and intuitive portfolio management.

It also revamped the Explore page, which is now an interactive analytics hub. Investors can sort by chain, liquidity, and volume, making it easier to spot potential trades. With upgraded mobile functionality, users can research and execute trades anytime.

Community representatives believe ShibaSwap could have more growth

According to community representative Lucie, ShibaSwap’s newest version transforms it into a true cross-chain trading venue. She claimed users can trade on Ethereum, Polygon, Arbitrum, Base, and more, with routing options prioritizing lower fees or faster settlements. Lucie noted that ShibaSwap’s UI adopted a contemporary look, using layered transparency to create a cleaner, more intuitive experience. 

Mobile responsiveness have been strengthened, and new filtering and sorting features now allow traders to find new ways to uncover market and pool activities.

The combined dashboard gives liquidity providers a uniform way of managing capital, while integrated analytics offers traders real-time market insights. Lucie believes ShibaSwap is now primed for cross-chain growth and Shibarium integration, making SHIB a true blend of culture and infrastructure.

See also  Crypto markets slip after 911K Jobs data revision

Shibikens also mentioned that the update of the exchange is not just a mere visual redesign, but rather a conscious effort to “reach out to more users.” By bringing a cleaner interface, consolidated tools, and more analytics, ShibaSwap seeks to make DeFi inherently more accessible.

Get $50 free to trade crypto when you sign up to Bybit now

Share link:

Disclaimer. The information provided is not trading advice. Cryptopolitan.com holds no liability for any investments made based on the information provided on this page. We strongly recommend independent research and/or consultation with a qualified professional before making any investment decisions.

Most read

Loading Most Read articles...

Stay on top of crypto news, get daily updates in your inbox

Editor's choice

Loading Editor's Choice articles...
SEARCH
Top Sections
Follow us
Twitter Instagram Linkedin Telegram Facebook Youtube Reddit

- The Crypto newsletter that keeps you ahead -

Markets move fast.

We move faster.

Subscribe to Cryptopolitan Daily and get timely, sharp, and relevant crypto insights straight to your inbox.

  • Breaking news & regulatory updates
  • Expert analysis on market trends
  • No hype, just facts that matter

Join now and
never miss a move.

Get in. Get the facts.
Get ahead.

Subscribe to CryptoPolitan